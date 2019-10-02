Meghan Markle Says South African Tour With Prince Harry Is Scheduled Around Feeding Baby Archie

As any new parent knows, traveling with a baby is hard work. That’s why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made things a little easier on themselves by scheduling their recent tour of South Africa around baby Archie’s feeding schedule.
According to The Daily Mail, rather than being scheduled down to the most minute detail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a more relaxed approach to their 10 day tour with five-month-old Archie.
When asked how the trip to the commonwealth had been for the new family, Meghan revealed that it had been busy but they’ve made it work.
“We’re doing well. I think the schedule – they have been very kind to me, because everything is based around Archie’s feed times. So it’s a full plate, but we’re making it work. It’s worth it,” she said.
This is the first time a baby as young as little Archie has been taken on a royal tour, which is organized by the Buckingham Palace.
Apparently, being away from Harry was a challenge for the Duchess. She missed seeing her husband while he was away on the rest of the tour.
“It’s my first time being in this country……and Harry has continued on in a couple [of] other countries – we are reuniting today, which I can’t wait for, I miss him so much!” she said. “But I think for us it has been a really special trip, because you get to see when you’re focusing on the causes that are really important to us, you can see that the impact is good, and it feels meaningful.”
Harry was in Malawi on Tuesday while Meghan did some humanitarian visits at the University of Johannesburg and at Action Aid. She has made women’s issues a focal point of her trip, placing emphasis on female empowerment.
As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Duchess also made a personal stop during her trip. She made a secret stop at a post office in Cape Town near the University where college student Uyinene Mrwetyna was abducted and tortured before being murdered and her body dumped nearby.
Meghan paid tribute to the dead woman by tying a ribbon with a message to the post office’s railing. Local students reportedly made attempts to take pictures and speak with the Duchess, but she wasn’t there for a photo op. Instead, she was focused on paying her respects and requests for a visit were turned down.
View this post on Instagram
“Simi kunye kulesisimo” – ‘We stand together in this moment’ The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence and femicide. Over the last month in Capetown, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa. The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences. Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess. Uyinene’s death has mobilised people across South Africa in the fight against gender based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa. The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the last two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls. For more information on the recent events in SA, please continue to follow our tour #AmINext