Meghan Markle Says South African Tour With Prince Harry Is Scheduled Around Feeding Baby Archie

As any new parent knows, traveling with a baby is hard work. That’s why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made things a little easier on themselves by scheduling their recent tour of South Africa around baby Archie’s feeding schedule.

According to The Daily Mail, rather than being scheduled down to the most minute detail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a more relaxed approach to their 10 day tour with five-month-old Archie.

When asked how the trip to the commonwealth had been for the new family, Meghan revealed that it had been busy but they’ve made it work.

“We’re doing well. I think the schedule – they have been very kind to me, because everything is based around Archie’s feed times. So it’s a full plate, but we’re making it work. It’s worth it,” she said.

This is the first time a baby as young as little Archie has been taken on a royal tour, which is organized by the Buckingham Palace.

Apparently, being away from Harry was a challenge for the Duchess. She missed seeing her husband while he was away on the rest of the tour.

“It’s my first time being in this country……and Harry has continued on in a couple [of] other countries – we are reuniting today, which I can’t wait for, I miss him so much!” she said. “But I think for us it has been a really special trip, because you get to see when you’re focusing on the causes that are really important to us, you can see that the impact is good, and it feels meaningful.”

Harry was in Malawi on Tuesday while Meghan did some humanitarian visits at the University of Johannesburg and at Action Aid. She has made women’s issues a focal point of her trip, placing emphasis on female empowerment.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Duchess also made a personal stop during her trip. She made a secret stop at a post office in Cape Town near the University where college student Uyinene Mrwetyna was abducted and tortured before being murdered and her body dumped nearby.

Meghan paid tribute to the dead woman by tying a ribbon with a message to the post office’s railing. Local students reportedly made attempts to take pictures and speak with the Duchess, but she wasn’t there for a photo op. Instead, she was focused on paying her respects and requests for a visit were turned down.