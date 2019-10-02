Australian Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Soaks Up The Sun In Blue String Bikini Top And Skintight Mini-Skirt

Rosanna Arkle turned up the heat on her Instagram page on Wednesday when she posted a photo of herself soaking up some sunshine at a beach in Queensland Australia. In the photo, the blonde bombshell is rocking a bright blue bikini top and a curve-hugging mauve mini-skirt that seems to glisten in the sunlight. The 31-year-old stunner wore her golden tresses down past her shoulders and accessorized her look with a radiant smile.

In the caption, Rosanna disclosed that the post was sponsored content for Fashion Nova, a fast-fashion brand that seems to dominate the wardrobes of many a fitness, beauty or fashion influencer on Instagram. Although she didn’t share the names of the pieces she’s wearing, a glance at their website reveals that’s she’s likely wearing a blue version of their “Itty Bitty Bikini” top. The full swimsuit retails for $34.99 on their website. The skirt looks similar to its “Melanie” mini which is available for $14.99.

In the comments section, fans showered her with compliments.

“Amazing as always,” one fan gushed.

“You’re so so wonderful as always so breathtakingly gorgeous,” another enthusiastic fan raved.

A third fan even compared her to a celestial being.

“I’ve seen the beauty that makes the angels jealous,” they wrote.

This is hardly the first time that Rosanna has gotten this type of feedback on her Instagram posts. As The Inquisitr previously reported, her fans were also as enthusiastic with their praise when she posted a photo of herself getting out of a pool in a striped one-piece swimsuit with a very low neckline. That photo has racked up close to 40,000 views and over 600 comments since she posted it.

She doesn’t just get that type of attention on her swimsuit photos either. An Instagram video of her opening a glass bottle with her teeth is currently sitting at close to 150,000 views with over 320 comments.

“‘Don’t do it Rose,’ they said,” she wrote in the caption. “Who else opens their bottles like a soldier?”

More than one fan expressed concern for her dental health in the comments.

“Impressive but seriously having no teeth in five years isn’t a good plan,” one person wrote.

“Pretty sure that was her teeth she spat out,” another commented.

Loading...

But longtime fans of Rosanna’s are likely used to her showing off her personality. She got her big break on an Australian reality show called The GC which was about a group of girls from New Zealand trying to find success in Australia. Rosanna is Australian by birth but grew up in New Zealand.

“I was working as a bookkeeper and part-time model for bikini companies and men’s magazines like ZOO Weekly at the time,” she said in a 2017interview with Gold Coast Bulletin. “I had a lot of fun (on the show) and it taught me how to deal with hate online.”