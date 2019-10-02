Miley Cyrus’ Baby Sister Noah Spotted Holding Hands With Tana Mongeau, Fueling Dating Rumors

Noah Cyrus fueled rumors that she’s in a romantic relationship with her friend, YouTube star Tana Mongeau, over the weekend when the pair were spotted holding hands as they attended a birthday party together.

Just Jared reported that Noah was spotted showing off some PDA with Tana in Los Angeles as the women rocked comfy and casual looks for their outing. Cyrus wore a skimpy black tube top and a pair of matching sweatpants. Noah’s outfit flaunted her ample cleavage, toned tummy, and curvy hips.

The young singer added a hooded sweatshirt over top, which covered up her long, dark locks, which she had styled in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders. Noah also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which included pink blush and matching lipstick, and long, dark eyelashes.

Meanwhile, Tana donned a similar look sporting a pair of red sweatpants and an unzipped hooded sweatshirt to show off her cleavage. Her blonde hair was styled in straight strands, as she wore thick lashes, dramatic pink eye shadow, coral-colored blush, and a light pink lip while holding hands with Noah.

The pair walked into Tao restaurant together sans Tana’s boyfriend, YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

However, just because Jake and Tana are together, it doesn’t mean that they can’t see other people. Paul recently revealed that the couple have an open relationship during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“So, I think Noah’s wanting to hook up with Tana,” Jake stated.

“Since the start of our relationship it’s been, like, an open type of thing because that’s just how we both are. And then Noah and Tana are, like, wanting to hook up and I think Noah’s the one pushing that narrative, which I think is dope, again. Yeah, especially if I could be there,” Jake added.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Tana filmed Noah at her home over the weekend as the singer stripped down to nothing but her red thong panties and a barely-there crop top with no bra underneath.

While the pair have laughed off the rumors of their romantic relationship, they haven’t been shy about flaunting their bond online as Noah often posts photos and videos of herself snuggling up to Tana. The pair even announced that they have their very own couple name, which is “Nana,” not to be confused with “Toah,” which is not a name that they want to be called.

Fans can see more of Noah Cyrus and Tana Mongeau’s relationship by following the women on their Instagram accounts.