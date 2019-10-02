Tinashe Teases Fans In Tight Latex Video Clip

Tinashe is teasing fans that new music is on its way and they can’t wait.

The “All Hands On Deck” songstress took a mini-break from Instagram, but returned to the platform with a video clip of herself explaining to her fans what she’s been up to, per Billboard.

“Creatively, I just feel like I needed to go through what I went through in order to be the person that I am today and to get back to my roots,” Tinashe stated.

“You pretty much put your heart and soul and emotions into all these songs and then you put them out there for the world to judge and tear down and pick apart. It’s terrifying and it can really mess with your head,” she continued.

Earlier this year, she parted ways with her record label, RCA. Her new music will be her first release since she left.

The “2 On” hitmaker said the reason she started making music in the first place was to give something that means something to her fans.

“Music and art are supposed to be these wonderful beautiful things that bring people joy and happiness.”

Since the first video, she has posted two more this week.

Both clips contain upside-down text that says “songs for you,” hinting at a possible project title.

In one clip, she appears to be working in the studio on new music. The music playing throughout is Tinashe’s vocals on a song yet to be released.

In the most recent clip, she is on set of a shoot, in tight black latex. Her makeup is very dark.

Tinashe fiercely stares into the camera lens. She is sporting her dark locks down and is wearing a nose ring.

The post racked up over 39,000 likes from fans who can’t wait for new material from the entertainer.

“Yesssss #SongsForYou. Can’t wait!” one user wrote.

“I CAN’T WAIT,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“YAYYY I cant wait for new music,” a third mentioned adding multiple flame emoji.

“THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM LADIES,” a fourth fan remarked.

According to Billboard, she has released three studio albums — Aquarius, Nightride, and Joyride — which have all entered the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 3.1 million monthly listeners that play her music around the world. Her track, “Throw A Fit” is her most popular song on the app at the moment.

To stay up to date with Tinashe, follow her Instagram account.