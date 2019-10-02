American Model Alexa Collins Flaunts Fit Physique In Bold Red Crop Top And Skintight Leggings

Another day, another sizzling new Instagram snap from social media sensation Alexa Collins.

The latest addition to the American model’s Instagram page was shared on Wednesday, October 2, and was an instant hit with her thousands of fans. In the photo, the 23-year-old posed up against a gray paneled wall and was touting a product from the Ignite supplement line, while also wearing set of skintight workout gear from the brand that did nothing but favors for her fit physique.

The blond bombshell looked ready to hit the gym in the coordinated crop top and leggings combo in a bold, red color that itself was enough to turn heads. The two-piece set consisted of a tiny, spaghetti strap crop top with a low scoop neckline that flashed an ample amount of cleavage to her 596,000 followers on the social media platform, while the Ignite logo was printed in white lettering right in the middle of her chest to draw even more attention to her exposed decolletage. The top cut off right in the middle of Alexa’s torso to expose her rock hard abs, while its clingy fabric accentuated her slender frame.

Alexa paired the itty-bitty gym top with a pair of matching leggings that hugged her curvaceous lower half in all of the right ways. The bright workout pants outlined the social media sensation’s peachy derriere and toned thighs, while its thick waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her tiny waist and flat midsection even more.

The Instagram model completed her look by tying her signature blonde tresses up in a messy bun that sat high on top her her head. Her bangs were parted in the middle and fell to perfectly frame her face, which was done up with a glamorous makeup look consisting of a light pink glossy lip, dusting of blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also wore a thick coat of mascara on her lashes to make her piercing brown eyes pop.

Unsurprisingly, Alexa’s new Instagram post proved to be popular. At the time of this writing, the photo had already gotten well over 2,000 likes after just one hour of going live. Dozens took their admiration to the comment section, talking about the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous athletic body,” one person wrote, while another called Alexa a “beautiful goddess.”

“Stunning would be an understatement,” commented a third.

Alexa often shows off her incredible figure on social media, sometimes in outfits even skimpier than today’s. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner recently flaunted her impressive curves in a minuscule orange bikini on the beach — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.