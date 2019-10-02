Larsa Pippen Flaunts Figure In Workout Bra & Yoga Pants

Larsa Pippen has a body worth showing off, and on Wednesday, she excited her fans by flaunting her curvy figure in a sultry selfie.

In the snap, Larsa stood in a bedroom wearing a black workout bra and a pair of yoga pants as she snapped a photo in front of a mirror. Bright light flooding in the room from a window behind her highlighted her figure. The beauty wore a section of her hair in a high ponytail, and she appeared to be fresh-faced. With one hip out, she struck a pose that accentuated her curvy booty. Her slender waist was also on display in the selfie.

The look was a departure from her more glamorous hots, but the mother of four looked incredible even if she wasn’t wearing a figure-hugging dress.

In the post’s caption, Larsa indicated that she was about to get focused on her fitness regimen, stating that she would not be allowing herself to indulge in dessert anymore.

Some fans were expressed surprised by the comment, with many pointing out that Larsa looked great already.

“Smoking hotness! I see nothing wrong with that body,” one admirer wrote.

“What’s wrong with your body, you look amazing Larsa! You always have looked amazing!!” said another fan.

“You have a fantastic body and great figure,” commented one follower.

“You look like dessert to me,” one follower quipped.

“I say that every time I go out to dinner,” joked one fan.

Larsa did not indicate in the comments that she was joking.

One look at her Instagram page shows that if the beauty is serious about anything, it is her fitness. Over the summer, she has shared photos in which she has worn some barely-there bikinis — none indicating that she has let herself go in any sense of the meaning.

In fact, she has even shared several posts that show her spending time in the gym. In August, she impressed her fans when she shared video clips of her working out, looking decidedly focused.

As The Inquisitr reported in September, the former Real Housewife of Miami star showed off her fit physique wearing a lavender minidress that accentuated her hourglass shape.

In an Instagram post from May, Larsa took a moment to explain that working out is just a portion of getting fit.

“I’ve worked out my whole life. I was a cheerleader and stayed in the gym. If you wanna transform your body it’s more than exercise it’s your diet,” she said.

Fans wanting to see more of Larsa can follow her Instagram account.