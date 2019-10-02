WWE News: Sasha Banks Discusses Current Relationship With Vince McMahon

It’s been a career-changing summer for Sasha Banks after re-signing a new contract with WWE. Rumors had suggested that she was disgruntled with her status in WWE, as it seemed like the two sides were headed towards a split. After dropping the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35, Banks went on a four-month hiatus that intensified chatter regarding a possible exit from the company.

While watching from the sidelines, Banks negotiated a new deal with WWE that is said to be very generous. Additionally, there have been significant improvements behind the scenes, particularly in her relationship with Vince McMahon.

“Since I came back, he gave me a really good contract. We have this great relationship, because, you know, we talk money. He wants me to make him cool so I’m just helping him with his jokes, we’ll text jokes to each other every single day. He sends me a private jet. He gave me my own bus. I’m just so blessed. I’m probably the first-ever woman to have her own bus,” said Banks on the We Have Cool Friends series, as reported by Ringside News.

Banks also indicated that they often joke around with each other, adding that they have become “best friends” in recent times. Given the terms of Banks’ current deal, it’s safe to say that McMahon didn’t want to lose the four-time WWE Raw Women’s Champion. Now that AEW has arrived on the wrestling scene, WWE has attempted to re-sign most superstars with an expiring contract in the near future. Banks’ future was up in the air until she recently inked a new agreement with WWE, as previously noted by The Inquisitr.

Having been one of the faces of the women’s division, Banks wanted to retain a prominent position on the card. During her absence from WWE, there were talks about Banks being unhappy with the direction of her character. She unfollowed the company and McMahon from Twitter at some point, while also crafting subliminal tweets about WWE.

Banks certainly got her wish now that she is set to face Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell. Upon her return to Monday Night Raw in August, Banks turned on longtime friend Natalya to reveal a new look. Since then, things have certainly changed for the better when it comes to her booking, thanks to a much-needed break and an improved relationship with McMahon.