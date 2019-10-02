Miss Bikini Model 2019 Dare Taylor Goes Sailor Style In Tiniest Two-Piece & High Heels: ‘Fall In Line’

Dare Taylor is mixing up the best of both worlds: the model and social media sensation is known for her Miss Bikini Model 2019 status, although Dare equally comes as a cosplay face. Today is seeing this rising star rock her signature two-piece, but a little fun has been added. Yes, Dare is a sailor today.

The photo posted to the star’s account showed plenty of color and plenty of fun. Dare had been photographed full length, with the star’s super-long pins elongated by virtue of her wearing high heels to accessorize her swimwear. Dare was seen in a mostly-navy blue bikini with red details and pops of gold adding the sailor finish, with a crest on the bikini top appearing to see this sensation really nail her look. Dare also wore white gloves, with a military pose seeing the model give a salute as she smiled for the camera. Dare’s killer body was on show, with fans seeing her trim waist, flat stomach, and shapely hips alongside those famous pins.

A quick swipe to the right showed Dare shot closer up. The image appeared to be the same one, though, but Dare’s fans likely weren’t complaining. A fun caption from the model used a military phrase – it looked like Dare was playfully ordering her fans around. The words were accompanied with emoji including a cry-face and kiss one.

It looks like the update has been noticed. Fan responses didn’t take long to come in, with some amusing ones seeing users respond to the military phrase.

Dare does seem to be one of the most playful cosplay faces on Instagram. The star chooses fun locations for her updates: a recent one saw Dare going cowgirl style in the hay. Then again, this humorous star will even go as far as picking a location with a unique name: as The Inquisitr recently reported, Dare updated her social media in a metallic bikini at The Sausage Castle.

Dare has given an interview regarding her career as a cosplay face, with the model speaking to Vocal and recalling her early days getting in the game.

“My first event, I was just really searching for a costume or character that really inspired me. I really was hungry for a challenge! I would say that’s what inspires me: the challenge, and trying to create the image in my brain in real life,” she said.

As to what Dare will rock next, only time will tell. Fans wishing to catch the next update should follow Dare’s Instagram.