Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Sizzles In Sheer Pink Lace Dress For Breast Cancer Awareness

It is October, and actress Elizabeth Hurley is doing her part to promote breast cancer awareness this month. The Bedazzled actress dressed for the occasion to help light the Empire State Building to kick off the month-long campaign to help end breast cancer.

In the series of four images, Hurley wore a gorgeous long-sleeved, hot pink, lace gown that overlaid a tank-style lining of the same color. The actress’s highlighted brunette hair framed her face with soft curls and flowed over each shoulder and down her back. On her face, Hurley wore light pink gloss, pink blush, and she highlighted her gorgeous blue eyes with black eyeliner and mascara. She accessorized with a pair of small multi-colored earrings. In the background of the first image, the cityscape is visible behind the model.

In her caption, the 54-year-old revealed that the first time she lit the Empire State Building pink was in 2000. She did it alongside Estee Lauder’s Evelyn Lauder, who co-created the pink ribbon along with the brand’s Breast Cancer Campaign. Hurley serves as the global ambassador for Estee Lauder’s campaign to end breast cancer.

The actresses 1.4 million followers appreciated her work on this crucial matter, and several also noted how fabulous she looked while serving as the cause’s ambassador. Nearly 10,000 people hit the “like” button in the hour after Hurley posted the series of pictures, and almost 200 left a supportive comment.

“So proud of you and your work for this Elizabeth. It shows your character quite well in addition to that big heart of yours,” wrote one follower.

“You always look fantastic at this event!” noted another.

“You look pretty in pink,” replied a third fan.

Makeup artist Sandy Linter also commented on the actress’s post.

“Been with you all those years plus. Evelyn Lauder will always be missed.”

On her timeline, Linter posted a picture of Hurley in a different hot pink lace dress, which was sleeveless with a pink pussy bow. Linter revealed that the pale pink lips in her photos of Hurley came courtesy of Mac Cosmetics. Linter noted that the actress’s look echoed the timeless looks of former first lady Jackie Kennedy.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Hurley took to Instagram yesterday to share the statistics of breast cancer for women throughout the world and kick off the 2019 pink ribbon campaign. The actress noted that the company will donate $25 up to $250,000 for every public timeline post that features a pink ribbon and the hashtags #TimeToEndBreastCancer and #ELCdonates.