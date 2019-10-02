Erica Mena Goes Topless & Cradles Her Baby Bump In Pregnancy Confirmation Snaps On Instagram

Now that Erica Mena’s pregnancy has become public knowledge, the Love & Hip Hop: New York star is embracing the opportunity to flaunt her baby bump via her Instagram page. Tuesday evening, Mena shared a stunning photo showing her with soon-to-be husband Safaree Samuels as she runs with the chance to show all of her fans the pregnancy confirmation they’ve been waiting weeks to see.

The new Instagram photo shared by Mena shows her standing topless, cradling her prominent baby bump as she wears just a white satin skirt. Samuels is standing behind her, cupping her breasts. Safaree was also shirtless, wearing just white pants as he gazed down toward his fiancee.

As The Inquisitr shared on Tuesday, Mena and Samuels recently did a photoshoot and video clip for VH1 to showcase the pregnancy. It doesn’t seem that Erica and Safaree intended for the photos, video, and news to go public quite yet, but the scoop spread quickly and now they’re both sharing updates on their respective Instagram pages.

Both Erica and Safaree shared the same photo on social media on Tuesday evening. Mena noted that God knew that her heart needed this baby, and her fans are going wild over the caption and gorgeous photo.

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star has 4.4 million followers on Instagram. Within just 12 hours, more than 460,000 people had liked this baby bump reveal. In addition, almost 12,000 people commented with their well wishes and excitement for this baby news.

Samuels’ post generated a lot of excitement on his Instagram page, too. He has about 2.5 million followers, and almost 400,000 people liked it in the first 13 hours it was on his page. Safaree’s photo also generated nearly 11,000 comments, and his fans were thrilled to see the pregnancy announcement, too.

Wednesday morning, Mena shared another photo from her maternity shoot. She teased that her fans need to get ready for pregnancy slay, and this snap is already causing a frenzy on her page.

In less than 30 minutes, more than 90,000 people had already liked this new, gorgeous solo shot. The comments piled up quickly with fans of the Love & Hip Hop star stunned by Erica’s confident poses.

Loading...

“Omgggggg you look so beautiful!!!” noted one of Erica’s followers.

“Wow!!! Absolutely BREATHTAKING BEAUTIFUL STUNNING,” exclaimed another thrilled fan.

Erica managed to keep her baby bump pretty well hidden up until the confirmation emerged this week. Many of her Instagram posts in recent weeks sparked some speculation about a baby bump in the comment section. However, until now, nobody had picked up on just how far along this pregnancy was.

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena are officially getting married in front of VH1 cameras and their loved ones in just a few days, and Love & Hip Hop: New York fans will get to see it all go down in a future episode. Now that Mena’s pregnancy has been officially revealed, it looks as if fans can expect a lot of gorgeous baby bump updates in the weeks ahead.