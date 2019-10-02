Kelly Ripa Celebrates 49th Birthday In Plunging Snakeskin Dress & Bright Blue Heels

Kelly Ripa celebrated her 49th birthday on Wednesday, but of course she couldn’t skip out on work to party. The talk show host showed up to her job only to be surprised that that her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, had filled her dressing room with balloons. Later, the pair were seen discussing it on Instagram as Ripa rocked a stunning dress.

In the clip — which was posted to the Instagram account of Live with Kelly and Ryan — Ripa is seen looking gorgeous as she wears a black and white snakeskin print dress. The gown fell below her knees to give fans a peek at her killer legs, all the while drawing attention to he plunging neckline and Kelly’s exposed cleavage.

Ripa wore her blonde hair parted in the middle and styled with soft curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She accessorized her look with a pair of small earrings and multiple gold chains and pendants around her neck. However, her brightest accessory were her vivid blue heels, which likely added around four inches to her height.

Kelly also donned a full face of makeup in the video, which included a bronzed glow, pink lipstick, and coral blush on her cheeks.

Meanwhile, the other man in Kelly’s life — her husband Mark Consuelos — also went all out for her big day. Ripa revealed on her personal Instagram story that her longtime love had filled their home with flowers on the night before her birthday in honor of her special day, per E! News.

Recently, Kelly and Mark found their home getting very empty when they sent their daughter, Lola, off to college along with her older brother, Michael, leaving only the couple’s youngest child, Joaquin, at home with them.

Us Weekly reports that Ripa gushed over how well her girl was doing at school during Tuesday’s episode of the talk show, where Anderson Cooper filled in for Ryan Seacrest.

“When she was a little girl, like, 3 years old, she used to play dorm room in her bedroom. First she played sleep away camp, then she played dorm room. So this is like a girl who was meant to live away from us. She was born to live outside of the house!” Kelly told Anderson and the audience of Lola’s independent streak.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kelly Ripa’s style, career, and family by following the talk show host on her Instagram account, which she updates on the regular.