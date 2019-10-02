Megan Thee Stallion Shows A Lot Of Skin In Fur Jacket

Megan Thee Stallion is one of rap music’s most talked-about names at the moment and it seems she knows how to grab her followers’ attention on social media.

The “Big Ole Freak” songstress’s latest Instagram post sees the dark-haired beauty sporting a sharp bob. She is sitting down next to a huge Chanel bottle wearing an oversized fur coat. She paired the look with white heels and has put on a number of accessories including a huge jeweled chain. Megan’s incredible legs and cleavage are on show in the set of photos she has attached. It looks like she is wearing nothing else but the furry garment. However, it is hard to tell for sure.

In her caption, she mentions that she is wearing a Daniel’s Leather coat.

In the space of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 745,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“Bayyyybeeeeee I love this look on u,” one user wrote.

“Oh the hottest girl in the coldest fit we are quaking,” another shared.

“Love this look soooo baddd,” a fourth follower remarked.

“Maaamm!! Let’s get into these legs,” a fifth fan commented.

Megan is no stranger to showing off her assets on Instagram. The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker performed in a pink two-piece which was inspired by the character Regina George from the movie Mean Girls, which The Inquisitr noted.

She is currently dating Moneybagg Yo and treated him to a chain priced at $150,000, per The Inquisitr. She gave him a half-heart pendant that is completely decked out in diamonds. The other half of the heart is for Megan to wear.

In 2017, she released her debut EP, Make It Hot, which was followed by Tina Slow the following year.

In 2019, she released her debut mixtape, Fever, which consists of 14 tracks and collaborations with DaBaby and Juicy J.

Loading...

According to Billboard, her latest project peaked at No. 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart in its first week and has racked up millions of streams.

On Spotify, she currently has over 10 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Hot Girl Summer,” her collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign.

At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, the track won Best Power Anthem, despite the song having no music video released at the time, proving its popularity, per Metro. So far, the track has peaked at No. 11 on the U.S. Hot 100.

To stay up to date with Megan The Stallion’s journey to being one of 2019’s biggest breakout stars, follow her Instagram account.