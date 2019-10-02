Cole DeBoer Gushes Over Chelsea Houska On Anniversary: ‘I Feel Very Lucky To Call You My Wife’

On Tuesday, Cole DeBoer and Chelsea Houska celebrated their third wedding anniversary together. To mark the special day, Cole took to Instagram to gush over his wife and to wish her a happy anniversary. Cole posted a photo of him proposing to Chelsea and included a sweet caption with the photo.

“My beautiful wife! You make me feel loved. You make me feel confident. You make me feel accomplished. You support me for being me. You love me and I Love you! @chelseahouska i feel very lucky to call you my wife and look forward to Infinite amazing and happy years together! Happy Anniversary I love you!”

The photo that Cole posted showed him outside, down on one knee in front of Chelsea. Chelsea’s oldest daughter, Aubree, was also there for the proposal. In the photo, Chelsea is smiling from ear to ear. The photo reached nearly 170,000 likes and the comments from fans were overwhelmingly supportive. Many fans called the couple “adorable” while others wished them a happy anniversary.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea also took to Instagram to share a post for the couples anniversary. While Cole chose a picture of the proposal, Chelsea opted to share a black and white wedding photo of the two feeding cake to one another. In her post, Chelsea called Cole the “love of her life” and wrote that she was “grateful” for her husband.

Chelsea was first introduced to viewers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, Chelsea found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter. The relationship with her daughter’s father did not work out, though, and she eventually met Cole DeBoer. They married in October 2016 when Chelsea was pregnant with the couple’s first child. They welcomed their son, Watson, in January 2017. The couple had a second wedding later that year. The following year, Chelsea revealed that she was pregnant with the couple’s second child, a daughter. They welcomed baby Layne in August. The birth of their daughter was extra special because she was born on Chelsea’s birthday.

Chelsea Houska has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Tuesday nights on MTV. Fans can also tune in to catch up with the rest of the cast including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and new cast member Jade Cline.