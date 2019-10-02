Pro Dancer Allison Holker Glows In Nude Pregnancy Pic

Former So You Think You Can Dance star and Dancing With the Stars pro-Allison Holker posted a nude pregnancy pic to Instagram where she is glowing and gorgeous, wearing nothing but a large, white shirt draped around her bulging belly.

Allison sports tousled hair in the dramatic photo, taken against a black background. Her nude makeup pallette looks natural and stunning as she cradles her belly, her other hand delicately touching her face.

This is pregnancy number three for the professional dancer. She and her husband Steven “tWITCH” Boss, Ellen DeGeneres’ sidekick on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, have one son together, Maddox Laurel Boss. He is also a stepfather to Allison’s daughter Weslie Renae. Weslie’s father is Allison’s ex-fiance.

“You are stunningggggg! Inside and out!!!!! ‼️” said one Instagram user of the photo, which already has almost 60K likes.

Another fan of the dancer commented, “This is so stunning on so many levels.”

“Oh my heart.. being pregnant is one of the most amazing experiences.. we create life. You are breathtaking,” said another fan who is thrilled for Allison and her growing family.

Allison appeared on season two of the FOX reality hit So You Think You Can Dance and then returned as an All-Star in 2010, where she met her husband. She then made the move to Dancing With the Stars where she performed as a pro during Season 19 with Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett, Season 20 alongside Riker Lynch, Season 21 with musician Andy Grammar and in Season 23 with Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

Her husband commented on the photo, stating that Allison and his soon-to-be daughter are his “babies” and that his wife is “beautiful.”

The couple, who announced in May that they were expecting their third child, revealed that their new addition will be a girl.

The dancers announced their pregnancy in May during a special Mother’s Day episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Being that it is Mother’s Day, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to announce that we’re having a baby!” Holker told the crowd.

Steven said to Ellen DeGeneres, “Maddox has no idea what’s about to hit him. But Weslie’s so excited.”

Loading...

The Inquisitr previously reported in 2016 that Allison “laughed” and “danced” her way through her labor with son Maddox.

People Magazine reported that in 2008 Allison faced criticism from fans and colleagues alike when she resumed working just a few weeks after Weslie’s birth. “I got a lot of beef, but no one looked at the fact that [dancing] is not just a dream or passion,” she explained at the time. “It’s my job, income, and stability.”

Allison keeps her followers updated on a regular basis about her life and business opportunities. She has also posted many dancing videos with her husband, celebrating the life growing inside her.