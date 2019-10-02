‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Shocks Fans With Divorce Post

Although new episodes of Teen Mom OG are not currently airing, Catelynn Lowell still shares plenty of updates with her followers on social media. On Tuesday however, a new Instagram post with a shocking message may have had some fans worried about her relationship with husband Tyler Baltierra.

“Officially DIVORCING,” Catelynn wrote with a picture of her and Tyler adding the hashtags “Sad But True” as well as “Link In Bio.”

The link in Catelynn’s bio led readers to an OK! article about Mackenzie McKee divorcing her husband, Josh McKee. While the post was indeed about a Teen Mom OG couple divorcing, it isn’t about Catelynn and Tyler’s relationship which continues to go strong.

Of course, the shocking caption may have had some fans worried that things between the couple were not going well. Last year, they decided to take a trial separation from one another. Although they saw each other every day, Catelynn and Tyler stayed in separate homes while they worked on themselves and their relationship. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn later revealed that the separation was “blown out of proportion.”

“I feel like when we said the word ‘separation’ people blew it out of proportion of what it really was. It wasn’t as severe as how people were thinking it was,” Catelynn revealed to E! News.

Catelynn and Tyler were originally introduced to viewers on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, the couple found out they were expecting a daughter together. The two made the hard decision to place their daughter up for adoption and, over the years, their adoption story has been shown on Teen Mom OG. Their lives have been chronicled for a decade on the hit MTV show, and fans have shared in the ups and downs.

Mackenzie McKee, however, was added to the long running show just last season. She joined the show as a “guest mom” for the last few episodes and fans watched her struggles with her marriage. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenize recently revealed that she had filed for divorce from her husband, Josh McKee. Prior to that, the couple had decided to take some time apart.

Mackenzie and Josh have three children together, two sons and a daughter. They have been together for many years, first being introduced to audiences on Mackenzie’s Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant before sharing their story on the short-lived spin-off Teen Mom 3. It is unclear if Mackenzie will return to Teen Mom OG next season.