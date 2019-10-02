Demi Rose Lets It All Hang Out In Open Bathrobe While Cuddling In Bed

Demi Rose Mawby isn’t shy about showing off her fabulous figure on social media, and this week was no different for the model as she relaxed in a comfy bathrobe on Instagram.

In Demi’s latest video update, she’s seen laying in bed as she sports a white, black, and gold robe that is tied at the waist, but hangs open at the top and around her legs to show off some serious skin.

In the clips, Demi flaunts her ample cleavage, tiny waist, and toned legs while snuggling her adorable dog in bed. The model looks happy and casual as she pans the camera away from the pooch and up to her face, to reveal that she has her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulders.

Demi also rocked a full face of makeup despite getting a little rest and relaxation. Her glam look consisted of darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips.

Demi smiled in the cute video of herself petting her dog, which she captioned “Just me & my boo.”

Recently, Demi has been bringing her fans along as she travels the world, but also counts her blessings. The model has been opening up on social media about practicing gratitude and living each day to it’s fullest after a rough year where she lost both of her parents in the span of only eight months.

“Giving thanks and appreciation to all that is good in my life. For the amazing people that I know, the opportunities I get given, my health and my spirit. The power is in the prayer. I’m always feeling so blessed and I wish nothing but blessings to you all,” Demi wrote in the caption of one of her recent Instagram photos.

The model has seemingly been inspiring herself, and her over 10.3 million followers to look on the bright side and choose happiness.

Loading...

“Life is what you make it. You have so much to be thankful for and you are worthy of so much happiness. Stop focusing on the negatives and appreciate the positives! Change your thought process, you are your thoughts. Live for yourself, now is the time,” she wrote in a separate post.

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of Demi Rose should following the model on her Instagram account.