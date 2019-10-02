‘Dragon Ball Super’ Major Spoilers: Merus Could Be Stronger Than Beerus, Goku, And Vegeta

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Super featured Son Goku training with the strongest Galactic Patrolman, Merus. Son Goku asked for help from Merus after noticing that he knew something about Ultra Instinct. Son Goku proved to be right, as confirmed by Merus when they started the training.

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 52, Merus explained to Son Goku the difference between his Super Saiyan transformation and Ultra Instinct. While the Super Saiyan transformation could be activated by strong emotions, Ultra Instinct can only be unleashed by having a calm mind and self-control even during miserable situations.

“Rage, grief, joy – those strong emotions can translate to prodigious power. Just like your Super Saiyan transformation. But the technique you’re after is the opposite. It will activate when you achieve self-control in the face of a jarring shock to your emotions. Such is Ultra Instinct,” Merus said, as quoted by Comic Book.

Since the release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 52, fans became more intrigued by how powerful Merus really is. Ultra Instinct isn’t something that can be easily learned by anyone. As revealed during the Tournament of Power, Ultra Instinct is the type of technique that even the gods couldn’t easily master. With how he speaks, it seems like Merus has somewhat mastered Ultra Instinct.

After Dragon Ball Super Chapter 52, several theories about Merus have been circulating on the web. According to Comic Book, one of the fan theories suggested that Merus could be an angel that came from a universe that was erased by Zeno-sama.

“First, he could be an Angel from a universe that Grand Zeno erased at some point. During the Tournament of Power, it was made clear that angels remain behind, even when their universes (including Kais and Destroyers) are erased. If Whis was a benevolent angel with no universe to protect anymore, a galactic policeman would be a good substitute.”

Hyperventilating all the way until the final episode this Saturday night. #Toonami #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/uXswNTM1L0 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) September 30, 2019

Though he has a different skin color, there is a noticeable similarity between Merus’ appearance and that of the angels. Also, the way he used the staff is the same as Whis. If Merus is really an angel like Whis and Vados, it is highly likely that he is stronger than Son Goku, Vegeta, and even Universe 7’s God of Destruction Beerus. However, as of now, more information is needed in order to confirm that theory.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 53 is expected to feature a glimpse of Merus’ true power. After finally realizing that Son Goku is trustworthy, Merus decided to bring him to the Hyperbolic Time Chamber. Aside from giving them more time to train, Merus said that he can unleash his full power in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber without being noticed by anyone.