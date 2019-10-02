Lisa Rinna Refuses To Take Justin Bieber’s Advice And ‘Chill,’ Shares Another Dancing Video On Instagram

Lisa Rinna shared a video in honor of Justin Bieber's recent wedding.

Lisa Rinna won’t chill!

Earlier this week, amid her Instagram feud with Justin Bieber, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared a new video of herself dancing and this time, just as she hinted days prior, it was a song of Bieber’s that played in the background.

After Bieber told Rinna she should “chill” after watching a video of the mother of two dancing to Kanye West’s “Gold Digger” while wearing Skims, the shapewear line of West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, Rinna posted a video of herself dancing to Bieber’s “Baby” in honor of his September 30 wedding.

Prior to Bieber saying, “I do,” Rinna shared a provocative video of herself dancing in a bathroom while wearing a black and leopard print outfit and told her fans and followers that she was posting the clip in honor of Bieber’s wedding. She also told her online audience that she hoped Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, would have the same forever happiness she has with her husband, actor Harry Hamlin.

As soon as Rinna’s video was shared, the reality star received tons of positive comments from her followers, including her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Dorit Kemsley and Erika Girardi.

“Yeeesssss!!!” Kemsley replied.

“The Fosse / Bieber mesh is amazing,” added Girardi.

As The Inquisitr previously revealed, Rinna clapped back at Bieber with a series of posts shared on her Instagram page at the end of last month, one of which featured a throwback photo of her.

“She grew up to make dance videos hoping everyone would be watching. Even [Justin Bieber],” Rinna wrote on September 29.

In a second post, Rinna used a meme to tell her fans and followers that dancing is a great way to express joy.

After Rinna’s “Gold Digger” video was first shared on Instagram, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member received tons of support from several celebrities as Bieber attempted to shut her down. Among those celebrities were January Jones, who told Rinna she was a “maniac,” and Khloe Kardashian, who told Rinna that she loves her dance videos.

“Omg you are so so hot!!!!!!!! I love your dance videos!!!!!!!!” Khloe wrote in the comments section of Rinna’s post.

“Hahaha this is AWESOME. [I] love you Lisa!!!” added Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner.

Rinna and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 sometime early next year but a premiere date has not yet been set.