‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara’s In Major Danger, Pregnant Kristen Has A Gun Pulled On Her

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, October 2, reveal that more than one life will hang in the balance during the mid-week episode.

Soap Opera Spy reports that Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will find herself in a very dangerous situation when she is outside of the Brady Pub. Someone driving a speeding car will be headed in her direction, and the situation could be dire.

Although it won’t be revealed who is driving the car that is trying to take Ciara down, the logical guess is that that Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) is likely behind the way.

As many fans already know, Jordan — who is the sister of Ciara’s boyfriend Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) — has tried to kill before. She kidnapped both Ciara and Abigail’s daughter Charlotte, and had planned to frame Ben for the crimes after murdering Ciara.

Jordan’s actions got her locked away at a mental hospital, where she spent a few months before recently being released. Now, she seems very much ready to move on with her life with her baby boy, David, in tow. However, it appears that she still has it out for Ben and Ciara following the events that occurred earlier this year.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) is still reeling after finding out the news that she’s pregnant with Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) baby. Kristen is on cloud nine, even though Brady wasn’t happy to hear the news.

However, Kristen’s good mood will come to an end when she meets up with Vivian Alamain (Robin Stasser), who will pull a gun on the pregnant DiMera vixen.

In other pregnancy news, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will come face-to-face with Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) at the hospital and realize that she’s running a pregnancy test. Although Sarah’s test is for Kristen, Nicole will come out an ask Sarah if she is the one who is pregnant, and fans already know that she is currently carrying Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) baby.

Meanwhile, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will continue to battle her health issues. Julie didn’t get a heart transplant and it seems that she’s accepted her fate. Julie and her husband Doug Williams (Bill Hayes) will share a heartbreaking goodbye as Julie begins to fade away.

Meanwhile, fans wanting to see how all of these storylines play out can tune into Days of Our Lives, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check local listings for time.