Kelly Ripa Wows In Backless Dress Throwback, But Husband Mark Consuelos’ Birthday Caption Really Nails It

It’s Kelly Ripa’s birthday. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host may not look 49, but that is now her age – as of today. The famous blonde will likely get countless wishes from her fans, although her biggest one has already taken to Instagram to honor the special day. Yes, husband Mark Consuelos took to the platform with a photo-heavy Instagram post dedicated to his wife – while this post offered plenty to look at, it’s likely the killer caption that was doing it for fans.

It wouldn’t be a Ripa-Consuelos update without a little throwback, though: Kelly mopping floors in high heels with pin-up hair as she honored her Hope & Faith days being just one example – the sensational throwback was documented by The Inquisitr last month as fans went absolutely wild.

Mark’s Instagram post today offered photos of Kelly at various ages. It opened with a snap of the blonde as a very young child, with Kelly seen in front of a birthday cake with candles. A quick swipe to the right showed Kelly as she’s better-known, with the star donning a plunging gown and holding her handsome man’s hand. With a toddler Kelly also seen amid other images, Kelly eventually re-appeared in a stunning photo showing her hugging Mark. The star was clad in a sizzling backless dress flaunting her slim and muscular frame, with the couple looking happy. Mark’s caption seemed to be saying a lot, though.

“Happy Birthday to my Fave..I’m really glad you were born.. Because let’s face it, if you weren’t, I would’ve been married 3 or 4 times by now. Which would’ve been really expensive, not to mention the super tense parent teacher conferences and all the awkward blended family holiday/vacations. Anyway, happy birthday sweetie.”

The image posted by Mark seemed to come from the 2007 Met Gala: a snap of Kelly wearing the same dress and confirming her attendance at the annual fashion event has already been posted to her Instagram.

With one of the longest-lasting marriages in Hollywood – these two tied the knot back in 1996 – the buzz around Kelly and Mark is understandable. Hollywood marriages have a tendency to fall by the wayside, although Kelly and Mark seem to fly the flag for those that make it.

As to the secrets of this couple’s success, it seems to be pretty simple. Mark spoke to Us Weekly, as She Knows reports, with words that seemed perfectly clear.

“I’m crazy about her. We like each other, so that helps,” he said.

Fans are likely wishing Kelly a year full of health and happiness.