Marie Osmond’s Heartbreaking Reveal About The Days Leading Up To Son Michael’s Suicide

Marie Osmond made a heartbreaking reveal on the latest episode of the syndicated CBS daytime series The Talk. She said that her son Michael was “bullied very heavily” before he took his own life. Michael died by suicide in 2010 at the age of 18-years-old. Michael was one of Marie’s five adopted children she co-parented with ex-husband Brian Blosil.

“I have never spoken about this before,” Marie stated. “So, my son who died, he was bullied.” She also added she still has the texts that her son received up until his death and called them “horrendous.”

Discussing the situation, Marie noted that as a mother she was concerned about the messages and regrets never taking action against her son’s bullies. She brought up the issues on the daytime talk show in hopes that if any other mother observes such behaviors and if their children reveal the situations they are in, it could prevent another tragedy such as the one she and her family experienced from occurring.

She also explained that families should not be afraid to speak out when something is happening to their child and to confront the kids or even, their parents, as a way to stop a potentially tragic situation reported People Magazine.

“I can tell you, honestly, I believe that that was a big component in him just feeling overwhelmed and that he didn’t fit in. I never took action against the three kids. I know who they are,” revealed Marie.

Marie Osmond also said on the series that she was “shamed” by fans after returning to work just one week after the tragic suicide of her son Michael in 2010. She recalled that dark period in her life during the season premiere of the series, the first episode where the singer and entertainer held a role as an official panelist.

“I think God gives you respites, and then all of a sudden it’ll hit you like the day it did. The ripple effect is so huge, what you leave behind,” said Marie on the series of the aftereffects of suicide on a family.

The Talk, starring Marie, Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood airs weekdays on CBS.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.