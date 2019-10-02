Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Accused Of Faking Split As A Publicity Stunt

Kylie and Travis are feeling the heat after it was reported they're 'taking a break' from their relationship.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are catching some heat from fans online after the news that they’re currently taking “a break” from their romance hit the headlines on October 1. While it was claimed that the twosome – who are parents to 1-year-old daughter Stormi – have split, some skeptical social media users aren’t exactly convinced.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, several social media users took to Twitter after the news broke to suggest that the apparent breakup may not be all it seems.

Several pointed out that the relationship drama between the pair appears to have come at a pretty interesting time, notably right before Travis is set to drop new music this coming Friday (October 4).

The outlet noted that soon after the split was reported, Travis took to Instagram to share a cryptic photo that may have been the cover of his new album, or the cover for his new single, titled “Highest in the Room.”

The rapper didn’t add a caption for the photo, though it’s received an impressive 1.5 million-plus likes in the first 10 hours after being uploaded.

Several Twitter users took to social media to point out the coincidence, suggesting the breakup with Kylie could potentially have been orchestrated to create more chatter around Travis’s upcoming new music.

i was gonna believe kylie & travis broke up, but then i remembered he’s dropping new music friday it’s a trap y’all!! #kylie — toya ???? (@toyadagr8) October 2, 2019

This kylie & Travis breakup is so fake, don’t believe it — Oyinda . (@Oyinda_DS) October 2, 2019

Travis releasing music the same week they announce him and Kylie split. Kardashians are alot of things, one of em ain't stupid — Pegs (@B_Pegs) October 2, 2019

My thoughts on Kylie & Travis – His album drops on Friday, common kris Jenner works in mysterious ways — sami (@thatssosami) October 2, 2019

Kylie & Travis split up right before his new single Friday? — Tajon (@tajonamir) October 2, 2019

Others suggested that the split could also be a stunt to promote Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which is currently airing Season 17 on E!.

Not y’all falling for this Kylie Travis kuwtk storyline pic.twitter.com/fqedh1ZFVJ — Tokyo Toni reaction videos (@tokyotonilite) October 2, 2019

Kris Jenner said that the Jordyn Woods situation was dying down and they needed more content for KUWTK so she told Kylie to break up with Travis Scott. — TJones (@lakersjonesjr) October 2, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the couple – who welcomed their daughter into the world in February last year – seemed pretty happy together shortly before the breakup news surfaced.

Kylie even sweetly referred to the rapper as her “best friend” mere weeks before their apparent split during a joint interview with Playboy, where they also posed together in some seriously provocative and NSFW shots.

Though Kylie and Travis have yet to speak out regarding the accusations, People alleged that the couple had been experiencing “trust issues” recently, but added that there’s still the chance of a reconciliation.

“They are taking some time but not done,” a source claimed to the outlet, adding, “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

The twosome were last spotted together looking happy and showing off some PDA on August 28 as they walked the red carpet for the premiere of Travis’s documentary on Netflix, titled Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. Kylie has not posted about Travis on her social media since September 10.