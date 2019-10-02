Tracee Ellis Ross Flaunts Stunning Natural Beauty In Close-Up Selfies

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross is constantly thrilling her 7 million Instagram followers with behind the scenes peeks into what her life is like. From sharing her chic outfits to sharing silly videos taken throughout her day, she appears to love bringing her followers along with her.

In one of her recent Instagram updates, Tracee shared three gorgeous snaps taken when she was at a photoshoot for Cultured Magazine. Tracee had a very minimal make-up look, although her skin was glowing and looked flawless. The one statement element in her make-up look was an exaggerated winged eyeliner that framed her eyes and added a bit of edge to her look.

Tracee’s hair was up in a natural textured style that emphasized her beauty. She rocked long pink nails, had several chunky rings on her fingers, and had on a brown and purple top that appeared to be slipping off her shoulders. Though Tracee usually loves to share her outfits, for this particular series of snaps the focus was on her stunning face as she posed with her hand in various positions.

She kept the caption simple, drawing attention to two of the major features in the picture, and her fans absolutely loved the post. The series of three snaps she took received over 52,000 likes within just one day, including a like from pop star Mariah Carey.

Her fans filled the comments section with compliments and loved the impromptu shoot within a shoot that Tracee did for her Instagram followers.

“I don’t understand how a human could possibly be this beautiful,” one follower said.

Another follower wanted Tracee’s beauty tips and tricks.

“Can you do a Q & A? I need to know that nail color and nail shape.”

There was a flower visible beside Tracee in several of the shots, and one follower referenced the plant in her comment.

“You are more beautiful then the prettiest flower in the world.”

“Always serving looks,” another fan said.

While the colors in her look are subdued here, that’s not the norm for Tracee. Lately, she has been loving wearing yellow clothing, and just a few days ago shared a snap of herself in a form-fitting yellow bodysuit that had fans drooling.

Tracee also recently celebrated another major milestone in her career, and it had nothing at all to do with the entertainment industry or acting world. The passionate fashionista became the CEO and founder of Pattern, a hair care line designed to serve individuals with curly, coily and tight-textured hair, as the brand’s Instagram bio states.