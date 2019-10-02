Kaley Cuoco Wows With Zero Makeup In A Plunging Top On Instagram: ‘Selfie Game Strong’

Kaley Cuoco doesn’t just make a headline on account of her affiliation with famous show The Big Bang Theory. The popular sitcom’s shining starlet has now amassed a giant fanbase on account of her natural beauty – well, that and the cozy animal vibes. This star managed to make a headline just by standing barefoot in a nightgown with a dog photo on it, as The Inquisitr recently reported.

Kaley recently took to her Instagram stories. The stories seemed to show two very different things: while one part was dedicated to Kaley acting as an influencer and upping her fashion game in a stylish pantsuit paired with the celebrity-adored fancy sneaker trend, the other saw Kaley go completely fuss-free. The famous blonde was in selfie mode with a friend, and it did seem that Kaley had completely ditched the cosmetics. The 33-year-old was seen in a simple and white-colored tank top with a plunging neckline, although the star’s cleavage wasn’t taking center stage – rather, it was that beautiful smile that fans know and love that shone through.

Kaley was seen looking windswept, with her hair billowing behind her as she hugged her publicist Melissa Kates, with a captioned from Kaley calling her pal “esteemed.” Kaley did state that Melissa had declined to show her face for this selfie, but the actress still seemed to think her friend looked great. Some text appeared below the image.

“SELFIE GAME STRONG.”

The low-key look is fairly regular from Kaley on her social media, although it isn’t a done deal in terms of no-makeup. While the star will pose with husband Karl Cook without the cosmetics, other photos show Kaley beautifully made-up. Then again, those workout videos come without the warpaint. Of course, the star’s account also makes a connection with fans by virtue of showing Kaley with her famous co-stars.

The Big Bang Theory may have ended, but this much-loved series will likely remain alive via re-airings – of course, fans won’t forget the show. Speaking to She Knows, Kaley revealed what she will miss the most about playing her Penny character.