Kylie Jenner Called Travis Scott ‘My Best Friend’ Just Weeks Before Surprise Breakup

Kylie Jenner called Travis Scott, her boyfriend of two years and the father of her daughter, Stormi Webster, her “best friend” just weeks before it was revealed that the couple had decided to hit the brakes on their relationship.

The twosome revealed insider secrets on their union to Playboy Magazine, where Jenner remarked that she and Scott had the same goals and passions in life.

“Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend,” Jenner said in the interview, which was conducted by Scott for the publication. “Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

Jenner then explained that being with Scott and his encouragement about her business pursuits help to remind her to embrace her power as a woman and to not back down on her passions. She also claimed in the interview that “motherhood and sexuality can coexist” and just because a woman embraces their sexuality doesn’t mean they have loose morals or that they are not a good mother.

“You can be sexy and still be a bada** mom.”

This is why it was surprising to hear that the couple had taken a break from their relationship when news broke of the duo’s split on October 1. The news came weeks after she took a romantic trip to Italy with her family and Scott to celebrate her birthday this past August.

People Magazine reported that the couple is experiencing “trust issues” but has not completely hit the brakes on their relationship. The news and entertainment outlet reported that the difficulties the couple has experienced are more from the stress of their busy lifestyles rather than their feelings of affection for one another.

Just days ago, The Inquisitr reported on a rumor that Jenner was pregnant with her second child with Scott, hiding her alleged baby bump with a designer bag while on a plane with her mother, Kris Jenner. The photo, taken by Kris’s longtime love, Corey Gamble, showed the women all glammed up on a private plane. The mother and daughter wore all-black ensembles, with Kylie wearing sexy over-the-knee boots and Kris sporting metallic pumps. The women both carried Birkin bags in metallic alligator print with gold hardware.

The ultra-rare Hermes Himalayan Crocodile has been valued at more than $140,000, reported People Magazine.

Jenner has not yet commented thus far on her split from Scott, but since she is notoriously mum on her personal life in certain situations, it is likely fans will not see an official statement anytime soon.

Instead, Jenner shared a photo of herself on October 1 to her social media account. The photo showed her glammed up to head to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding ceremony. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a liquid gold dress for the ceremony, which she reportedly attended with Stormi.

