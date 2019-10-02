Iggy Azalea Asks Fans To Stream ‘Senorita’ To Stop Lizzo From Beating Her Chart Record

Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to tell her fans that they should stream Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s single “Senorita” to stop Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” from tying her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 record with “Fancy” featuring Charli XCX, per Music News.

Lizzo’s single so far has spent five weeks at the top. Azalea’s 2014 hit managed to hold the top spot for six weeks and remains the only female rapper to top the charts for that long.

On Monday, Lizzo tweeted her fans that if she stays at No. 1 for two more weeks, she will hold the new record all by herself.

“YALL… IF WE KEEP THIS UP FOR 2 MORE WEEKS… TRUTH HURTS COULD BE THE LONGEST FEMALE RAP #1 OF ALL TIME… RIGHT NOW ITS ‘FANCY’ CAN WE DO IT (sic)?!” she wrote.

“Fancy is a BOP and my homie @charli_xcx is genius on it,” she added.

XCX featured on Iggy’s single. The Australian rapper was quick to mention that she was the artist rapping on the track which she fronted.

“I could have SWORN I was the one rapping that song but okay…” she tweeted.

However, Azalea insisted that there is no beef or animosity between her and Lizzo when she returned to Twitter.

“Listen, I’m down to be petty in the name of a laugh or two but in all seriousness, I’m just trolling and laughing at all the funny replies. I promise it’s not serious; at least not for me.”

“Stream senorita for clear skin,” Iggy declared, attaching a link to the official music video.

Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” rose to the top of the charts two years after its original release, which The Inquisitr reported. She became one of few black female artists to have a No. 1 single on the Hot 100 since 2010 joining Rihanna, Janelle Monae, Beyonce, and Cardi B.

To date, she has released three studio albums since 2013 – Lizzobangers, Big Grrrl Small World, and Cuz I Love You – but only recently broke into the mainstream this year.

At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Lizzo was nominated for four awards — Best New Artist, Push Artist of the Year, Best Power Anthem for “Tempo” featuring Missy Elliott and Song of the Summer for “Truth Hurts,” per MTV.

Her latest album, Cuz I Love You, has so far peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart.

As for Iggy, she released her long-awaited second studio album, In My Defense, in July.

