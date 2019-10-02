Brazilian Bombshell Erika Gray Gives Her Instagram Followers An Eyeful In Just A Black Bra And Jeans

Erika Gray is heating up Instagram, posting a steamy shot of herself wearing just a black bra and jeans.

The Brazilian model shared the Instagram picture this week, showing herself rocking a pair of ripped jeans while flaunting her tight physique. The picture was a big hit with her followers, garnering tens of thousands of likes and supportive comments.

“Your body babe,” one person wrote.

“Sooooo hot,” another added.

The picture was doing some double duty for Erika, helping attract her some viral attention while also earning some nice revenue. The jeans that she wore were from Fashion Nova, the online fashion giant that often calls on Instagram models to pitch their products. Erika is a regular promoter of the brand, often showing off its clothing and swimwear in some very revealing poses.

While it’s not clear exactly how much money Erika is earning through her work, it’s likely giving her a very nice income. Social media experts say the industry standard for pay is generally $1,000 for every 100,000 subscribers the person has — meaning that for Erika Gray and her 2.3 million followers, she can make more than $20,000 just for a single post.

As social media marketing expert Joe Gagliese told Vox in a story about Instagram influencers, Instagram models have some unique advantages for advertisers, including the ability to reach a far audience for a small price compared to what big-name celebrities or athletes command.

“These influencers have moved into celebrity territory,” he said. “An endorsement from them is just as valuable as working with LeBron. They have incredibly engaged audiences and have an ability to push really big numbers.”

The modeling work allows Erika to travel the globe. She frequently shares pictures from sun-soaked tropical locales, where she lounges on the beach as she shows off revealing swimwear. A few weeks ago, Erika had an extended stay at an adults-only resort in Mexico that she was promoting.

Erika Gray has amassed a huge following thanks in large part to her penchant for sharing revealing posts. The curvy Brazilian beauty is frequently sharing racy images of herself, including some where she wears nothing at all. Earlier this summer, Erika shared a series of posts where she was topless and then bottomless, though both times remaining strategically covered so she would not get in trouble with Instagram and its strict rules against overt nudity.

Those who want to see more from Erika Gray can check out her Instagram page.