Miley Cyrus’ 19-Year-Old Sister Noah Goes Near-Naked, Has ‘Mental Breakdown’ Over Her Period On Instagram

Noah Cyrus is known for saying it how it is. The “July” singer has just released a track called “Lonely,” with the build-up to the song’s release seeing this 19-year-old deliver some pretty raw and powerful social media admissions regarding her mental health battles. Noah seems to come with that raw honesty as one side of her, although the playful side never goes away: Noah stripping down to a bikini for a wild motorcycle ride with dad Billy Ray recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines.

Noah’s recent Instagram stories have come with a bit of admission, but they’ve likewise come with an announcement that’s definitely proof of how fast this youngster is rising. As Noah announced in her stories, she is being profiled by Paper Mag. The magazine has, of course, profiled countless high-profile stars including Kylie Jenner and Christina Aguilera.

The first part of Noah’s story showed her with a male friend. The singer was seen naked under a blue and sheet-like piece of material, with her hands clearly being put to good use as she maintained her modesty. The star already appeared beautifully made-up – fans of Noah will know that she tends to opt for low-frills looks over glam. It was all there, though, with Noah seen wearing lipstick, eye makeup, plus beautiful earrings.

The footage then changed to seeing Noah wearing clothing. Here, the star got candid.

“When you’re shooting your first Paper magazine cover but you’re also on your period so you have a mental breakdown.”

Noah’s magazine feature has yet to come, but it’s a giant deal for someone so young. Of course, coming from the famous Cyrus family helps, but it doesn’t guarantee a career. Being known as the little sibling can get tricky, although Noah already seems to have carved out her own identity. The singer harnesses her older sister’s free-spirited and fun-loving side, but Noah’s sound is different and very unique.

Noah also seems to have gotten very honest in her lyrics. The star’s “Lonely” track does just this in its second verse.

Loading...

“I’m spending more than I earn, Drink all the time to forget I’m not her, ‘Cause I go to parties sometimes, And I’ll kiss a boy and pretend for the night, ‘Cause I don’t know much about me, I’m still ashamed of who I used to be, So I try way too hard, but I still miss the mark to fit in, Fit in.”

Noah is hugely active on Instagram, both alone and with other celebrities – Noah is close to YouTuber Tana Mongeau. Fans wishing to see more of Noah should follow her Instagram.