Devon Windsor Pours Water On Herself In Hot Bikini Photo

Devon's trying to cool herself down in a sizzling swimwear photo.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor is trying to cool off in the sun in a sizzling new photo shoot shot. The photo – which was posted to the official Instagram account of her Devon Windsor Swim swimwear range on October 1 – had the genetically blessed supermodel pouring water on herself from a glass bottle while posing in her dark swimwear.

Windsor shielded her eyes from the summer sun with a pair of dark, square sunglasses on her eyes and a patterned bandana on her head in the snap, all while pouring the liquid on her chest over her white pearl necklace.

The star – who’s fast becoming one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognisable faces – tilted her head up towards the sunshine as her long blonde hair flowed down her back. She paired the swimwear with two stud earrings in her ears.

She was also giving fans just a glimpse at one of the bikinis from her line, which featured a twisted strap design across her shoulders leading to a navy triangle top.

The sizzling snap caught fans attention in the comments section, as several simply wrote the word “hot” after seeing Windsor getting a little wet in the sunshine. Another called the 25-year-old star “gorgeous” with several fire emoji.

Windsor regularly plays model for her swim line – which officially launched earlier this year – as snaps of the star in different bikini and one-piece looks often pop up both on her own Instagram account and the official account of Devon Windsor Swim.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, one of the most recent photos had the blonde beauty rocking a white bikini look that included a pair of seriously tiny bikini bottoms that left very little to the imagination.

That time, she got fellow model Lorena Rae in on the all the action as they teamed up to promote the line and posed together for a beach shoot.

Loading...

Prior to that, it was all about animal-print for the stunning model in another photo showing her rocking another pair of tiny bottoms for another professional shoot.

But while she may be one of the most in-demand models of the moment and proudly shows off her body in some skimpy swimwear, she previously admitted that she never actually considered being a model and didn’t have much self-confidence when she was younger.

“Modeling had never even crossed my mind. I was the tallest, lankiest, skinniest girl, and in my school it wasn’t cool to be tall,” Devon told Ocean Drive in a recent interview while discussing how she got discovered. “I never saw myself as beautiful and I didn’t have self-confidence.”