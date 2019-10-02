‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga, 40, Stuns Fans With Makeup-Free Photo

Melissa's showing off her completely bare face in nothing but a towel in a new selfie.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is stunning fans as she shared a gorgeous completely makeup-free selfie to her Instagram account this week. The reality star and mom of three looked years younger than her actual age of 40-years-old as she ditched the cosmetics to share one of the secrets she credits to keeping her skin looking so flawless.

The selfie, which was shared to her page on October 1, showed Melissa without a stitch of makeup as she gave her 1.8 million followers a look at her bare faced and blemish-free skin to promote a face steamer product.

The star – who’s sister in law to fellow RHONJ star Teresa Giudice – wrapped herself in a leopard-print towel for the bare faced photo while she rocked her long brunette hair tied up and away from her face in a ponytail.

Gorga shot a coy smile to the camera as she posed with the facial steamer in what appeared to be her bathroom, while she put her right hand on her head.

In the caption, she told fans that she always uses the steamer before bed to keep her skin looking so youthful, admitting that it feels “so soft and rested” after using the product.

Fans most definitely took notice of how stunning Melissa was looking as she went without makeup for the new photo, with many leaving messages in the comments section.

“You have perfect skin!” one fan told the Bravo personality. A second wrote, “Your skin looks fabulous girly!!”

A third said, “Omg first of all you’re stunning and I want one of those,” while a fourth wrote in the comments of Gorga’s makeup-free upload, “Omg first time I’ve seen you natural!! I love it! You look great do it more often.”

“Naturally beautiful,” another comment read, as others noted that they first thought she was her 14-year-old daughter Antonia.

The latest upload comes shortly after Melissa recently stunned fans as she showed off even more skin, dancing around in a skimpy bikini.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, the gorgeous reality star once again showed off her body confidence while soaking up the sun in Los Angeles, shimmying around in a plunging bikini as she enjoyed a trip to the west coast.

The no makeup photo follows an exciting announcement from Melissa as she recently revealed that her New Jersey boutique, called Envy, would be stocking menswear fashion.

“I’m always, as a businesswoman, looking for ways to elevate Envy and make it bigger, better than ever, expand it,” Gorga said of expanding the brand, which regularly features on the Garden State version of the reality franchise, per Bravo.