Rita Ora Wears Hotpants, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For Performance

Rita Ora recently performed to a big crowd and made sure her fashion game was on point.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker wore a white ensemble for the show and looked fierce. Ora is known for changing up her hair from time to time and had a full fringe for the performance. She rocked her blond locks down and owned some eye-catching eye shadow to make her face pop. She paired an oversized jumper with hot pants and fishnet tights. Her thigh-high boots were sheer and looked slightly robot-like which gave her a futuristic aesthetic to go along with her makeup.

Rita shared photos of her on stage and looked like she was enjoying the moment. For her caption, she stated that singing with her fans makes everything she does worth it.

In the space of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 82,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Love you queen,” one user wrote.

“All Ritabots are so proud at you,” another shared adding multiple heart emoji.

“I LOVE YOUR OUTFIT,” a third mentioned passionately in capital letters.

“Just so you know it melts my heart seeing you do what you love,” a fourth fan remarked.

“You living your dream makes me happy,” a fifth follower commented.

Ora keeps her fans updated regularly on Instagram and is known for her revealing outfits. Previously, The Inquisitr reported her snaps in a black bra and tiny shorts. As always, she racked up a lot of likes instantly, keeping her followers happy.

The British singer has cemented herself as one of the U.K.’s biggest acts over the past few years. According to The Official Charts, Rita has achieved four No. 1 singles – “Hot Right Now” with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah, “How We Do (Party),” and “I Will Never Let You Down” – and a total of 13 entering the top 10. She currently holds the record for the most top 10 entries by a British female.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 21.3 million monthly listeners playing her songs around the world. Her most popular song at the moment on the app is “Ritual.”

Aside from singing and performing, Rita also acts. She has appeared in many big-screen movies including Fast & Furious, Southpaw, and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed— where she played the role of Mia Grey. Earlier this year, she starred in Pokémon Detective Pikachu as Dr. Ann Laurent.

