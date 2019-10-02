Kate Gosselin Blasts Those Who Have Tried To ‘Destroy’ Her Kids: ‘I Don’t Apologize For My Tears’

The 'Kate Plus 8' star can't wait for her kids to get away from those who have tried to hurt them.

Kate Gosselin is in fierce mama bear mode after the latest Kate Plus 8 special. The TLC reality star took to Instagram to pay tribute to her kids with a series of photos from their most recent filming excursion, and to slam those who have tried to hurt them.

Kate’s eight kids—Mady and Cara, 18, and Aeden, Alexis, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin, 15 — have been in the public eye since they were babies on the TLC reality show Jon and Kate Plus 8. Now that her eldest daughters are headed to college, an emotional Kate is praising them for their strength and calling out those who have tried to hurt them along the way.

Kate captioned an Instagram photo of Mady and Cara at the clan’s last family dinner before they left for college in New York City. In her caption, Kate seemed to take aim at her estranged ex-husband Jon Gosselin, whom most of her kids are not in contact with.

The Kate Plus 8 star wrote that times have been “tough” on her kids and that some have tried to “destroy” them instead of “protect” them. The mom of eight added that she can’t wait for her college-bound daughters to get away from those who have tried to hurt them.

Kate’s comments come amid her ex-husband’s recent damaging claims about their family. As soon a 10-year gag order was lifted, Jon dropped bombshell allegations about Kate and her alleged treatment of their kids in a scathing TV interview last month.

Even before Jon’s bombshells, it was no secret that Mady and Cara had been estranged from their dad for years. In 2016, the eldest Gosselin kids told People they have no relationship with Jon because he talks about their personal family issues in interviews.

“He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen,” Mady Gosselin said at the time.

While they toured Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina on the new Kate Plus 8 special, Mady and Cara ultimately opted to attend two different colleges New York City, making their first time they will attend separate schools.

According to In Touch Weekly, Mady Gosselin said that after living her life in the public eye, she is ready for a change.

“College feels like a place to blend in. I feel like we haven’t really had much of a chance to really really blend in. I want to be just like somebody,” Mady said in a confessional. “I don’t want everyone to know my name and my business. So, I feel like a big college is the way we want to go.”

With Mady and Cara’s college move-in looming, Kate Gosselin broke down in tears when talking about how people in her family continue to leave. In addition to Mady and Cara’s recent move to the Big Apple to attend separate colleges, Kate’s 15-year-old kids Hannah and Collin have both moved out of her house to live with their dad.

You can see a clip from Kate Plus 8 below.

Kate Plus 8 airs on TLC.