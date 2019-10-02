Bikini-Clad Pink Wows Fans By Doing The Splits And A Handstand In Instagram Photo

Pink showed off her impressive acrobatic skills while doing a little synchronized swimming with some friends.

Pink, the 40-year-old artist behind girl power anthems like “So What” and “Most Girls,” isn’t just a powerful singer; she also has a powerful body.

On Wednesday, Pink took to Instagram to share a rather unique bikini photo with her 6.9 million followers. In the snapshot, the multi-talented mother of two is showing off the backside of her athletic body. She’s also showing off by performing an impressive feat of balance and strength.

Pink is wearing a bikini with light blue bottoms that feature a thick multi-colored waistband. The striped top of her two-piece is pink and blue, and it has thick straps. It’s a good thing that she chose a swimsuit top that wasn’t too skimpy, because the pose that she chose for her poolside snapshot would have put her in serious danger of spilling out of a string bikini.

According to the caption of her Instagram post, Pink and her friends were doing their best imitations of synchronized swimmers when the photo was taken. However, Pink is not pictured in the pool with her two pals, whose legs are poking out of the azure water. Instead, she’s doing a handstand on the side of the pool. If this weren’t already impressive enough, she’s also synchronized her pose with those of her friends by spreading her muscular legs in a side split.

Pink’s unusual synchronized swimming method didn’t have her followers criticizing her for doing it wrong. Instead, they couldn’t stop raving about how amazing she is.

“Great display of strength!!” remarked one admirer.

“#fitnessgoals!!! Damn girl you never cease to amaze me!!” another wrote.

“You’re awe inspiring. Truly,” read yet another complimentary comment.

Perhaps it should come as no surprise to Pink fans that the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer refuses to play by the rules when it comes to synchronized swimming; she’s always been a rebel who has done things her own way, whether it’s using the F-word in a title of a song or risking the wrath of mommy-shamers by letting her daughter, 8-year-old Willow Sage Hart, have one side of her head completely shaved while getting a punk-rock haircut.

Willow seems to be developing a wild sense of style not unlike that of her mother, who became known for her flamboyant, punk rock-inspired outfits and neon hair early on in her career. Pink’s edgy fashion sense and rebellious songs made her stand out from her pop star contemporaries, who included Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

In recent years, Pink has found a new way to stand out from Britney and Christina: by performing incredible aerial acrobatic routines during her concerts. Unfortunately for fans of the singer, she just completed her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, so it may be a while before they get another chance to see her execute her amazing stunts in person.

Luckily, Good Morning America reports that Pink will make a special appearance at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro this month, so who knows? Maybe fans will get to see her incorporate some dry synchronized swimming into that show.