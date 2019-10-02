Ashley Alexiss Looks Arresting In Cleavage Baring Police Woman Halloween Costume On Instagram

Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model Ashley Alexiss looked ready to put her 1.8 million Instagram followers under arrest in her latest share on the popular social media platform.

In the image, Alexiss wore a blue-and-black corset-style sexy police woman’s costume. The top emphasized her ample cleavage and nipped-in waist. Bows and a ruffled skirt around the back completed the garment. The model paired the corset top with black ruffled panties. The blonde bombshell’s hair fell in ringlets over her shoulders and hung nearly to her waist. Atop her head, Alexiss wore a studded black police-style hat, and she dangled sparkly handcuffs from one finger. Black thigh highs completed the arresting ensemble. On her face, the model wore pale pink lipstick and a smoky eye.

In her caption, Alexiss offered her fans a fun contest. Whoever replied with the best caption would receive a follow back from her account. More than 14,000 people hit the “like” button to show their appreciation for the fun Halloween costume. Plus, nearly 700 left a comment with a caption for the photo, or a comment praising her great look in the picture.

“Guilty,” one suggested.

“You gonna arrest me or just use the handcuffs,” another asked.

“I know I have the right to remain silent, but I don’t have the ability. Your husband is one extremely lucky man!!” a fan wrote.

“Officer Alexiss always gets her man,” another quipped.

The model’s followers loved her costume, but it is not clear if this is the outfit Alexiss intends to wear for Halloween this year.

Loading...

In her Instagram story, Alexiss reminded her followers that October is breast cancer awareness month. She posted a meme of dogs with pink balloons hanging from their chests. The meme urged people to get those “puppies” checked out to promote breast exams and mammograms this month. Unfortunately, in her later clips, the model revealed that she is sick. She posed with a heating pad covering half her face. In the next picture, she posed artfully with a piece of tissue stuck in her nose to keep even her illness fashionable.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the SI swimsuit model recently shared a picture teasing her 2020 calendar and urging her fans to order it now. The voluptuous model seemed to pose covered only by a purple sheet, and her caption mentioned that whatever doesn’t kill a person makes them both stronger and gives them a dark sense of humor.