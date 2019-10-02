Isreali Fitness Model Avital Cohen Sizzles In Fiery Red Mini Dress On Instagram

Isreali fitness model Avital Cohen has become known for giving her fans fiery hot content on Instagram and the post that she made on Tuesday was no different. In the shot, the brunette beauty is rocking a bright red, skin-tight mini dress with cutout detail on her torso, which gives the viewer a peek at her insanely toned abs. She’s also posed in front of a luxurious looking car with her hip jutted out which accentuates her enviable hourglass figure. Avital accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings and a radiant smile.
In the caption, the model revealed that her dress is from a boutique called Hot Miami Styles. It retails for $36.99 on their website and is made out of a stretchy fabric that’s double-lined.
This is hardly the first time that the 24-year-old bombshell has received this kind of commentary on Instagram.
The comments were also just as enthusiastic when she shared a photo of herself rocking a sports bra and leggings set from Fashion Nova.
In that post, Avital showed another side to her persona by including a motivational caption that asked her fans to do a little bit of introspection. In it, she encourages her following to find their true purpose by listening to their inner guide.
“We’re all teachers – if we’re willing to pay attention to the lessons we learn, trust our positive instincts and not be afraid to take risks or wait for some miracle to come knocking at our door,” she wrote.
The words betray an emotional depth that some might not expect from a woman who posts NSFW photos of herself on a regular basis.
As The Inquisitr also noted, Avital has previously been open about her struggles with an eating disorder. She shared her truth in the caption of a post that displayed a side by side comparison photo of her body, then and now. The difference is staggering. In the first photo she visibly skinnier and shows none of the captivating confidence that fans now see on a daily basis via her Instagram photos.
Her story of recovery and these photos show that aspirational content on Instagram doesn’t always tell the entire story of someone’s journey to becoming the person they are today.
???? My change 2018 Vs 2014, 42kg before and now 53kg, 16% fat???? PLEASE READ Lately I get a lot of messages from girls with the same question: did you always lived a fit healthy life… sorry to disappoint you girls but NO!! 4 years ago I had a severe eating disorder. I was afraid to eat because in my mind I was fat. Not that this is not ok but for ME it was a nightmare. I was never satisfied with my looks or my weight.. never happy with myself and quite often very hard and judgmental about my body . After dealing with my mental health I began to workout and to eat six little meals per day to adopt my body to EAT. I Struggled a lot since food was my enemy. It’s a journey I took and embraced in order to LIVE. Since then I’m a much happier person, positive, healthier and treat my body with the love it deserves. It’s so easy to DOWNGRADE yourself while BELIEVING in yourself may be the hardest thing ever but not impossible. I know that because I’ve been there and still struggle now and then when I feel I ate too much????our body hears everything our mind tells us. Use the struggles as a drive to work harder on your mind and body. Not just in being fit but in everything you do. It’s possible!! Now find your own reasons to better your life????I BELIEVE IN YOU????❤ #BodyPositive #Acceptance #WSHHfitness #Fitfam