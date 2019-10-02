Isreali Fitness Model Avital Cohen Sizzles In Fiery Red Mini Dress On Instagram

Isreali fitness model Avital Cohen has become known for giving her fans fiery hot content on Instagram and the post that she made on Tuesday was no different. In the shot, the brunette beauty is rocking a bright red, skin-tight mini dress with cutout detail on her torso, which gives the viewer a peek at her insanely toned abs. She’s also posed in front of a luxurious looking car with her hip jutted out which accentuates her enviable hourglass figure. Avital accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings and a radiant smile.

In the caption, the model revealed that her dress is from a boutique called Hot Miami Styles. It retails for $36.99 on their website and is made out of a stretchy fabric that’s double-lined.

Fans rushed to show their appreciation for the photo and flooded the comments section with compliments.

“You are gorgeous!!!” one fan wrote.

“So beautiful. Magnificent smile. Have a great night,” another added.

“You Look So Cute!” a third commenter wrote.

One fan was very effusive with their commentary.

“You are one of the most beautiful women I’ve known in my life,” they gushed. “Also you are the most nice, pleasant, simple and enjoyable perdón in the World. Congratulations Avital! I love you.”

This is hardly the first time that the 24-year-old bombshell has received this kind of commentary on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she got similar compliments when she recently uploaded a photo of herself lounging around in neon-pink string bikini.

The comments were also just as enthusiastic when she shared a photo of herself rocking a sports bra and leggings set from Fashion Nova.

In that post, Avital showed another side to her persona by including a motivational caption that asked her fans to do a little bit of introspection. In it, she encourages her following to find their true purpose by listening to their inner guide.

“We’re all teachers – if we’re willing to pay attention to the lessons we learn, trust our positive instincts and not be afraid to take risks or wait for some miracle to come knocking at our door,” she wrote.

Loading...

The words betray an emotional depth that some might not expect from a woman who posts NSFW photos of herself on a regular basis.

As The Inquisitr also noted, Avital has previously been open about her struggles with an eating disorder. She shared her truth in the caption of a post that displayed a side by side comparison photo of her body, then and now. The difference is staggering. In the first photo she visibly skinnier and shows none of the captivating confidence that fans now see on a daily basis via her Instagram photos.

Her story of recovery and these photos show that aspirational content on Instagram doesn’t always tell the entire story of someone’s journey to becoming the person they are today.