Ariel Winter Reveals Her Fantasy While Wearing Tight Leather Dress On Instagram

Ariel Winter excited fans on Instagram this week after she posted a brand new photo update of herself rocking a stunning black dress, and revealed what she’s been fantasizing about.

In the snapshot, Ariel rocked a skintight black leather dress that hugged all of her curves. The gown — which The Inquisitr reported the actress wore to an Emmys party last week — was strapless and boasted a sweetheart neckline.

In her newly posted photo, Ariel showed off her toned arms, tiny waist, and bare shoulders. She closed her eyes and tilted her head towards the sky as she smiled in the picture, revealing in the caption that she may have been having a sweet fantasy when the photo was snapped.

However, the actress’s fantasy wasn’t about fame, money, or even romance. Instead, Ariel says she was fantasizing about a delicious Halloween treat — candy corn.

The photo was a huge hit gaining over 16,000 likes and more nearly 90 comments within the first hour it was posted thanks to Ariel’s over 4 million followers, many of whom took to the comments section to gush over the actress wearing the skimpy dress.

“Very classic. Gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“Fantastic for October,” another Instagram user stated.

“Dream girl,” read a third fan comment.

“Glamour,” another admirer said.

It seems that Winter may be getting into the Halloween spirit now that the month of October has officially rolled around. However, Ariel’s affection for fall was also seemingly shown back in September when she posted a witchy-looking photo of herself on Instagram rocking a booty-baring black dress and laced-up black heels as green foliage was seen behind her.

In the caption of that photo, Ariel didn’t mention candy corn, but she did reveal that she was prepping for an afternoon nap.

However, Winter’s candy corn fantasy seems to have everything to do with the season and not much to do with dieting. E! News previously reported that Ariel claims she doesn’t believe in going on a diet.

Loading...

“I love to eat like, pasta and cheese and candy and all this stuff, so for me, I think it’s important for my actual health to go in and make sure that I’m exercising. So I think right now it’s probably just, health is my main motivation for going in and working out,” Ariel stated over the summer.

“I believe you eat everything that you want in moderation if you can, if you’re not allergic. Anything you can in moderation I think it’s best, that way you’re not like, really wanting something you can’t have,” Winter added.

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of Ariel Winter’s life can following the actress on her Instagram account.