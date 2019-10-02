Kim Kardashian Looks Like A Biker Chick In Leather Outfit During Pit Stop In L.A.

Kim Kardashian looked like she just stepped off of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the paparazzi caught up to her earlier this week.

The Daily Mail reports that Kim stunned as she was snapped outside of a gas station in Los Angeles on Monday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was decked out in leather as she wore a pair of skintight black pants that hugged her curves in all the right places.

The bottoms showcased Kim’s long, lean legs and curvy hips. She paired the pants with a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, adding a matching black leather jacket over the top. Kim also accessorized the look with some black pointed-toe boots.

Kardashian wore her long, dark hair pulled up into a high ponytail behind her head. She styled her locks in straight strands the fell down her back.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic pink eye shadow, and long lashes. She added a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and her signature nude lip color to complete the glam look.

Kim also stopped along the way to take a selfie with an adoring fan who noticed her outside of the convenience store.

However, Kim may not have smiled for the selfie with the fan. During an interview with C Magazine earlier this year, Kardashian admitted that she doesn’t like to smile in many of her photos.

One of the major reasons she’s quit smiling so much is to try to reduce the amount of lines and wrinkles on her famous face.

“I don’t want to smile for them. I don’t want to be out. Even if I was more confident, I just didn’t feel like being that girl who was going to be smiling for every photo. It changed my mood; it changed who I was; it changed my personality a lot,” Kim said earlier this year, per Cosmopolitan.

Of course, many fans will think that Kim would just have plastic surgery to get rid of any lines, but the reality star has admitted in the past that she hasn’t gotten the work done that many fans believe she has. This includes getting a nose job, which she claims is a false rumor.

“I never had my nose done. Everyone thought I did, and I said wait until I have kids because your real features come out,” Kim revealed to her makeup artists during an event, per People.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kim Kardashian by following the reality star on Instagram.