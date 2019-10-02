‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy And Kyle Fight For An Office

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, October 2 bring big plans from Nikki for the Newmans while Chelsea works through her anger at Nick. Plus, Jack makes drastic changes at Jabot, which may leave Kyle and Billy at odds.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) takes control after the Newman family fractures between those who knew about Victor’s (Eric Braeden) plan and those who didn’t, according to SheKnows Soaps. Summer (Hunter King) wasn’t aware that Victor faked his death, and she’s devastated. Plus, both Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Sharon (Sharon Case) are angry that their children also mourned their grandfather unnecessarily. As she so often does, Nikki decides that a family get together will solve all that ails the Newmans. Victor is on board, so she gets busy planning to bring the entire group together. It’s always explosive when Nikki gathers the whole family, and there’s no doubt this upcoming event will provide plenty of drama.

Meanwhile, Chelsea remains firm with Nick (Joshua Morrow). She is absolutely furious that he did not tell her about Victor’s plan. Connor (Judah Mackey) is still heartbroken, and he cannot believe that Adam (Mark Grossman) left even though he knew that Victor was alive. In fact, Connor lashes out at his mom, and Chelsea isn’t quite sure she’s willing to move forward with Nick. She kicks Nick out of his own house while she works through her anger, and Nick goes to hang out at New Hope to give her some space.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) makes changes at Jabot. He has a new lease on life with the book he plans to write with Traci (Beth Maitland) about the Abbott family. However, he isn’t willing to continue focusing on the family business as its CEO. That leaves Jabot with yet another CEO change. There have been several this past year, which may make some board members feel concerned.

Jack lets Billy (Jason Tompson) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) know his plans. He wants both his brother and his son to divide up the responsibilities and serve as the two faces of the company. Sure, Billy just dealt with a gambling addiction last fall, and this year he nearly killed Adam and fractured into two personalities, but that is not a problem for Jack since Billy is getting help. As for Kyle, he is newly married, and there’s little doubt that more focus on work could cause issues at home, but Kyle thinks he can handle it. Now the only question is who gets the CEO office at Jabot?