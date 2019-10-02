‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff: Nico Tortorella Reveals New Details About Third Series

Nico Tortorella will play Felix, who considers himself the protector of the younger generation.

Fear the Walking Dead has just concluded its fifth season and viewers are getting ready for the premiere of Season 10 of its companion series, The Walking Dead. However, there will be a third series set in the same universe set to premiere next year.

As yet, AMC has not released the title of this third Walking Dead series. However, there has been some information revealed stating that the series will feature the first generation of kids to have not known the world from before the zombie apocalypse. These children will be challenging the world that they currently live in, having been relatively sheltered from the undead. Eventually, they will decide to venture outside of their world in order to experience the world for themselves.

One of the actors set to star in the upcoming series has recently revealed much more about the third series, thanks to an interview with the Chicago Tribune.

“The show is focusing on a younger generation of people, 10 years post-apocalypse, and I’m kind of the dad in charge,” Nico Tortorella said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tortorella will play a character called Felix in the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff series. Tortorella now describes his character as the protector of this younger generation.

What is interesting to note, according to Digital Spy, is the fact that the new series will take place 10 years after the initial outbreak. This will bring the latest series in line with Season 10 of The Walking Dead, meaning that events in both series will be occurring at roughly the same time.

Previously, Fear the Walking Dead took place in the lead-up to the initial outbreak and therefore placed its timeline at a much earlier place to where The Walking Dead was at that point of screening. However, Fear managed to catch up, timewise, to The Walking Dead in order to have Morgan (Lennie James) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) cross over. Now, with the latest series set to run along the same timeline as The Walking Dead, viewers are already wondering if there will be any crossover events between the series.

Of course, with no mention of location settings yet for the new series, viewers will just have to wait until more news emerges regarding this new series and whether or not it is plausible for the two to crossover.

Until the latest spinoff series drops to AMC in 2020, viewers can tune in to Season 10 of The Walking Dead, which premieres on October 6.