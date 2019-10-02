AEW News: Chris Jericho’s Mystery Partners For ‘Dynamite’ Main Event Revealed

This week marks a historic time in the world of professional wrestling. On Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling’s weekly show, Dynamite, will debut on TNT and go up against WWE’s NXT in what’s sure to become a competitive ratings war.

AEW wants to hit the ground running, and the card for the inaugural episode of the weekly show is stacked with crowd-pleasing matches. Cody Rhodes will face Sammy Guevara in a match that could have consequences for the former’s title pursuit should he lose.

On top of that, the long-brewing rivalry between Adam Page and PAC will finally come to fruition. The company will also crown its first Women’s Champion, as Riho and Nyla Rose will go one-on-one to win the prize.

One of the most fascinating matches, however, is the six-man tag between The Elite — Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks — and World Champion Chris Jericho, who’s been teasing two mystery partners these past few weeks. Most fans expected “Y2J’s” allies to be unveiled on the show, but the surprise has been spoiled already.

As documented by Wrestling Inc., Jericho will team up with Santana and Ortiz, who most wrestling fans will know as LAX. AEW broke the news on tonight’s Countdown to Dynamite programme, which aired on TNT.

The news won’t surprise anyone who watched AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, as Santana and Ortiz made their debut following the Young Bucks’ ladder match with the Lucha Bros. and attacked both teams.

The match is sure to tear the house down, as all six competitors are considered among the best performers in the world right now. Omega and Jericho already have a storied history, but the Young Bucks and Santana and Ortiz is a rivalry that will be new to AEW many viewers.

The AEW show is hotly anticipated, but one person who isn’t too concerned about its success is Triple H. As reported by The Inquisitr yesterday, “The Game” isn’t focusing on the so-called “Wednesday Night War,” as his attention is occupied by making NXT the best show it can be.

Triple H even went as far to call AEW’s shows leading up to Dynamite “great,” but he also pointed out that they were one-off events and weekly television will be different animal. NXT certainly has the edge over AEW when it comes to longevity.

However, the black and gold brand only moved to the USA Network last month. In that regard, NXT is in a similar position to AEW Dynamite as both shows will have it all to prove on mainstream network television.