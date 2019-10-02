Jessica Killings Dazzles In Sheer All-White Lingerie And Angel Wings For Halloween-Themed Instagram Photo

Jessica Killings likely seemed a vision from heaven to her close to 2 million Instagram followers when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking all-white lingerie and a pair of angel wings on Tuesday. In the photo, the Los Angeles-born model wears a barely-there bra and undies set as well as a garter belt. The addition of the wings makes it pretty clear that this look was inspired by the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show runway.

Based on the caption, the post appears to be sponsored content for Fashion Nova as she’s promoting their line of sexy Halloween costumes.The model appears to have paired white lingerie with the pair of wings sold by the brand to achieve the look. The wings retail for $49.99 on the Fashion Nova website.

In the caption, she asked her fans which costume she should don next. But many of the commenters seem to have ignored the caption and instead chose to focus on complimenting Jessica’s beauty. A lot of those comments came from fellow models.

“This picture is amazing,” wrote Emily Sears, an Australian bombshell with close to 5 million fans on Instagram.

“Baddest since day one,” wrote model Analicia Chaves, a model with over 2 million followers.

“So gorgeous,” said a model and Wild ‘n Out girl with a 2.3 million-strong fanbase.

But Jessica’s not-so-Instagram-famous followers added their opinions as well, and many of them ignored the question in her caption, too.

“Amazing is an understatement,” one fan wrote.

Another follower had a message for Victoria’s Secret about Jessica.

“Oh WOOOOOOOWWW,” they wrote. “Victoria’s Secret needs to take some notes for their runway show.”

Jessica may not have walked the runway for the lingerie brand yet, but she has had some high-profile modeling gigs in the past. As Mandatory reports, in 2011 she appeared in a music video for Far East Movement’s song with Snoop Dogg called “OMG.” She has also appeared in the video for Chris Brown and Big Sean’s “My Last,” Jay Sean and Nicki Minaj’s “2012,” and Bow Wow’s “Pretty Lady.” She has also appeared in publications like Low Rider, Show Magazine, and Black Men’s Magazine.

And although it sounds like a perfect stage name, Jessica Killings is what’s written on her birth certificate. She used to go by the moniker “Charm” but, based on her Instagram details, it looks like’s she’s dropped that in favor of her legal name.

“My real name is Jessica, Charm is more fun,” she said in an interview with XXL Mag in 2011. “Everyone’s name is Jessica. Killings is my real last name though.”