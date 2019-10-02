NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Blockbuster Trade Could Turn Nuggets Into ‘NBA’s Best Offense,’ Per ‘Bleacher Report’

The potential departure of Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards has been one of the most talked-about topics in the league in the past months. The Wizards tried to address the rumors surrounding the All-Star shooting guard by offering him a three-year, $111 million massive contract extension. However, as of now, Beal has yet to decide whether he will ink a new contract or test the free agency market in the summer of 2021.

The Wizards remain patient with Beal but if he lets the October 21 deadline pass without signing the massive contract extension, most people see Washington making the All-Star shooting guard available on the trade market before the February 2020 trade deadline. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, one of the NBA teams who could express strong interest in acquiring Beal is the Denver Nuggets.

Despite not making any major moves this summer, the Nuggets are already considered as a legitimate title contender in the upcoming 2019-20 NBA season. However, in order to have a better chance of beating other Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers, the Nuggets should continue to find ways to upgrade their roster. As Buckley noted, successfully acquiring Beal from the Wizards would turn the Nuggets into “NBA’s best offense.”

“The Nuggets are coming off a 54-win season—the Wizards maxed out at 49 in 2016-17—and they have yet to see the best basketball from 24-year-old centerpiece Nikola Jokic or 22-year-old co-star Jamal Murray. Add Beal to the equation and this might become the NBA’s best offense. All three are potent playmakers, all three are capable outside shooters, and all three can deliver crunch-time knockouts. Each would have a chance to create, but none would dominate the basketball. The Nuggets could play their brand of the beautiful game and have just enough star power to sneak out of the reconfigured West.”

In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Nuggets will be sending a trade package including Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr., Jarred Vanderbilt, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Bradley Beal. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. If the trade becomes a reality, it would not only be beneficial for the Nuggets, but also for the Wizards.

In exchange for Beal, the Wizards would be acquiring assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. Porter and Vanderbilt could both be part of their long-term plan, while the future first-round picks would enable them to add more young and promising talents on their roster. Washington could also use one of the future first-round picks as trade bait to find an NBA team who will absorb Beal’s Wizards backcourt partner, John Wall, and his lucrative contract.