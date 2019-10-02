‘The Walking Dead’: New Clip Released Ahead Of Season 10 Premiere

Michonne and Aaron have a disagreement about crossing over into the Whisperers territory in the upcoming season of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

With Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead premiering on Sunday night, fans are anxiously awaiting to find out what will happen between the communities and the Whisperers after a truce was called and boundaries set. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there is already the promise of a run-in between Whisperers leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), who lost her son, Henry (Matt Lintz) to the group in Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

Most viewers also know that Michonne (Danai Gurira) is set to bow out at some point in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. As a result of this, the latest clip released via IGN for the upcoming season is somewhat bittersweet.

The clip features Michonne and Aaron (Ross Marquand) as they cross a bridge. Michonne does not want to be there as it is a part of the Whisperers territory but after Aaron gets attacked by walkers, Michonne sees no other option but to jump in and help Aaron out.

After successfully killing the walkers, Michonne has a go at Aaron for crossing the bridge, mentioning Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) name as she does so. It is obvious from her reaction that Michonne is still traumatized over the loss of Rick. Aaron, on the other hand, is mad at having to play it safe in order to stop the Whisperers from attacking.

Gene Page / AMC

As Coming Soon points out, this is not the first time that the communities have crossed over into Whisperers’ territory. In Season 9 of The Walking Dead, some members found they had no choice but to cross the boundary after a harsh winter threatens their safety. Season 10 will commence several months after this initial violation.

As to how the new scene depicted in the teaser clip will play out in Season 10 of The Walking Dead remains to be seen. Additionally, it will be interesting to find out if Alpha or her group discover the fact that Michonne and Aaron have crossed the border between the two groups. If so, the devastation could be severe for the communities. The last time major conflict occurred between Alpha’s group and the communities, many characters lost their lives.

Loading...

You can view the brand new clip for Season 10 of The Walking Dead below.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead premieres on October 6.