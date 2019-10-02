NBA News: LeBron James Says He Likes New-Look Lakers

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles last year, it became evident that many players wouldn’t return for a second opportunity. Since the arrival of LeBron James, the Lakers have had title aspirations after missing the playoffs for so long. James may arguably be the best player in the NBA, even at 34-years-old, but his efforts won’t be enough to restore the franchise’s glory.

That’s why the Lakers were willing to part ways with their most valued prospects and draft picks in a deal for Anthony Davis. But he is only one of many new faces on the roster. Danny Green, Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins, and Avery Bradley were also signed in the summer to bolster the Lakers’ odds of reaching the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Last campaign, fans were very critical of the assembled team and James didn’t always look fond of his teammates. Fortunately for the team, the 15-time NBA All-Star approves of the new-look Lakers, as well as their recent acquisitions.

“I like our team,” said James to reporters during the Lakers’ training camp, per the official NBA website.

“I thought Dwight and JaVale, they’ve been very good, if not great since practice has started. I love what they’re able to do. Those two guys that stood out and Avery continues to stand out with his defensive tenacity. Everybody did something in the summer time, you can tell. They came in the best possible shape without playing basketball obviously, but everybody looks pretty good,” added James, in regard to his early impressions on the new signings.

As the 2019-2020 NBA season unfolds, it will be interesting to see how all the pieces fit together. The previous year, the Lakers had a very flawed squad that struggled to string together consistent performances, especially when James sidelined with a groin injury. And while their depth is far from ideal at the moment, there is no doubt that the Lakers have a far superior team on paper.

Davis will single-handedly be a difference-maker on both ends of the floor if healthy, while Green provides them with a much-needed threat from the three-point land. Howard and Bradley are low-risk, high-reward gambles who may benefit from a change of scenery. The Lakers aim to start the season on a great note, but they may be missing Kyle Kuzma from the lineup due to a foot injury, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

However, there is a renewed sense of optimism among Lakers faithful, thanks to the team’s risky offseason moves.