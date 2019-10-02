Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Have Reportedly Decided To ‘Take A Break’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly split. The news was first reported by TMZ on Tuesday night.

According to the report, the two decided to “take a break” from their relationship for the time being. Reportedly, they have been working on their relationship for some time, but they reportedly made the decision to split a few weeks ago. The report also pointed out that Kylie hasn’t posted anything with the father of her daughter since September 10 and the last time the two were spotted out together in public was August 27 when the pair were at the premiere of Travis Scott’s documentary, Look Mom, I Can Fly.”

TMZ reports that this isn’t the first time Kylie and Travis have decided to take a break, but they have been able to work through things in the past. Kylie and Travis have one child together, a daughter named Stormi. Kylie gave birth to the little girl in February 2018. According to the report, the two will continue to co-parent together for their young daughter.

Most recently, Kylie was out in South Carolina for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding. Her daughter Stormi was with her, but Travis Scott was not there. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. Kylie wore her dark hair back and paired the stunning gown with strappy gold sandals.

While at the wedding in South Carolina, Kylie had her daughter, Stormi, with her. She took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the two. In the photo, Kylie is wearing the gold gown and bends down to give her daughter a kiss. In the photo, Stormi is wearing a pink dress paired with white sneakers. According to TMZ, Kylie was spotted at the wedding having a great time.

Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy mostly private, but following the birth of her daughter, she took to Twitter to open up about pregnancy.

“My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

She apologized to her followers for not being more open during her pregnancy and thanked her followers for understanding.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she said.

Kylie Jenner hasn’t posted onInstagram since Monday night.