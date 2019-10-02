‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Dishes On Love Life: ‘I Would Never Marry Javi Ever Again’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has been married once in her life, to ex-husband Javi Marroquin. And on a new episode of Coffee Convos, Lindsie Chrisley posed an interesting question to the mom-of-three.

Us Weekly obtained a sneak peek of the new episode of the podcast and on the new episode, Lindsie asks Kail about marriage and whether or not she would rather marry the same person three times or never be married at all.

“Never be married. I could never, I would never marry Javi ever again.”

The couple married back in 2012 and had one son together. Their relationship drama played out on Teen Mom 2 and although the couple seemed happy together, they struggled to make their relationship work. They divorced in 2017 and both moved on with other people.

According to the report, Kail opened up more about the question and clarified her answer saying, “Based on experience, I would rather have never been married than to marry the same person three times.”

Javi eventually found love with Lauren Comeau and the two have one son together. Recently, though, the couple has been through some rough times, but appear to be trying to make their relationship work.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn sat down with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera’s wife, Vee Torres, and the two talked about the most recent Teen Mom 2 reunion special. Kail revealed that following the reunion special, Lauren wanted to talk to Kailyn. While Kail has a good relationship with Vee, she and Lauren do not have a relationship.

Following her split from Javi, Kail moved on with another man named Chris Lopez. The two have had an on-and-off relationship, but they share one son together. She and Chris are not currently together and Kailyn is currently single.

Despite her relationship troubles in the past, Kail isn’t completely opposed to the idea of marriage in the future.

“I’d given it a lot of thought over the last, probably several weeks. Like, if I was to get, like, married again, I don’t know that I would go legal with it. I think I would do like a commitment ceremony.”

Kailyn was introduced to viewers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. She then went on to share her story on Teen Mom 2 and has been doing so for nearly a decade.

Fans can catch up with Kailyn Lowry and the rest of the Teen Mom 2 cast on Tuesday on MTV.