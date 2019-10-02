Melissa Riso Smolders In New Instagram Photo Wearing Cleavage-Baring Corset Top

Melissa Riso likely triggered a wave of gasps in her 1.1 million-strong Instagram fanbase when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking what looks like an all-black corset top with a lot of shiny metal accents. The cut of the skintight garment makes her cleavage hard to ignore, her smoldering stare in the snap taking up the heat of the image several notches.

Melissa’s fans leaped into the comments to praise her beauty. Even though the photo accentuates her decolletage, several commenters seem to have been entranced by her eyes.

“Gorgeous, I love your eyes,” one fan wrote.

“Love those pretty brown eyes,” another gushed.

In the comments, Melissa thanked the makeup artist who did her face that day and revealed that the look was for a music video for Armenian American singer Tigran Asatryan.

More than one informed her that she would look beautiful even without makeup.

“Don’t think you really need makeup because you are just naturally beautiful,” one admirer commented.

“You look amazing with and without all that,” another added.

“Absolutely. Flawless. Soo beautiful. As an angel should be,” a third commenter chimed in.

If she reads her comments daily, Melissa Riso is likely used to this type of commentary on her posts. As The Inquisitr reported, she got the same flavor of feedback when she posted a workout video in a sports bra and leggings combo that showed off her flat stomach.

The comments section of that post is filled with amorous comments from people who seem like they ‘d do anything for a chance to date the brunette beauty. And luckily for them, Melissa has already revealed what she likes in a significant other.

When AskMen questioned her about the qualities that would most likely make her “swipe right” on a dating app, she replied that she likes a man with a good sense of humor who also has a strong moral compass.

She also issued a warning for men who think that she’ll sleep with them on the first date.

“The worst thing I had a guy do on the first day is try to sleep with me, I’m not that easy bro,” she said.

In something of a shameless plug, she also advised that men who want to attract more women should try products from her haircare line for guys, Mr. By Melissa Riso. Her flagship product, a hair pomade for men, currently retails for $15 on the company’s website.