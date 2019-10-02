‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska And Cole DeBoer Feed Each Other Cake In Sweet Anniversary Post

Tuesday marked a new episode of Teen Mom 2, but it also marked the wedding anniversary for a couple from the show. Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Tuesday and the mom-of-three took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback photo of Chelsea and Cole from their wedding.

In the black and white photo, Chelsea and Cole are feeding one another a piece of cake. The photo captured the smiles on both of their faces and the wedding cake can be seen in front of the couple. With the photo, Chelsea shared a sweet caption about her husband and their anniversary.

“Happy anniversary to the love of my life. You make me feel loved everyday. I am beyond grateful for you. Kiss you a MILLION times.”

Chelsea and Cole married on October 1, 2016. At the time, Chelsea was pregnant with the couple’s child, a son they welcomed in January of 2017 and named Watson. Later that year on their anniversary, the couple celebrated with a second wedding. The following year, Chelsea announced that she was pregnant with another child. Chelsea and Cole welcomed their daughter Layne in August of 2018. Making the birth extra special was that Layne was born on Chelsea’s birthday, August 29.

Chelsea had racked up nearly 50,000 likes on the photo in the first couple minutes of posting it. The comments on the post were overwhelmingly positive with many fans congratulating the couple on their anniversary.

Chelsea isn’t the only one in the relationship who gushes over the other, though. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cole DeBoer recently took to Instagram to post a photo of his wife who he called a “smoke show.”

The couple was out on a date at the time something that a few months ago the two didn’t do too often. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea opened up about her postpartum anxiety and how it impacted her ability to leave home without her kids.

“After giving birth, I personally go through a period of what I would say is pretty severe postpartum anxiety, (It was by far the worst after having Watson.) … For me, leaving them to go out just causes a lot of stress and anxiety.”

Chelsea has been open about her anxiety with her fans. In fact, in the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea opens up about her anxiety more.

Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday nights on MTV.