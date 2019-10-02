Kenya Moore Teases ‘RHOA’ Season 12 After Unexpected Divorce From Husband Marc Daly

Kenya Moore announced her split last month.

Kenya Moore is teasing Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers about the drama that is to come on Season 12.

During an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish on October 1, Moore offered an update about what she’s been up to since fans last saw her on the show and said that while she thought she had gotten everything she wanted when she married her husband and welcomed her first child, things may not have been what they seemed.

“I have been gone for a year. Marc and I have been married for two years. So, you’ll see him on the show,” Moore shared.

Moore and Daly tied the knot in June 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn Doris, in November 2018.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am in my life. I really do have this fairytale life, or do I? Watch the show! You’ll soon find out,” she teased.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Moore will be seen facing questions about her split from Daly when the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta begins airing later this year. According to a Radar Online insider, many of Moore’s co-stars, especially Nene Lakes, were said to be quite curious about what led up to the couple’s split and even accused Moore of being “fake.”

“Kenya is in the hot seat about what is really happening with Marc,” the insider explained. “The ladies are confused about why things went south so fast. They don’t know what is real and what is fake with Kenya.”

The Radar Online report claimed that while Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss had Moore’s back amid the questions from their co-stars, Leakes and the other women wanted answers about why Moore and Daly broke up last month, just two months after tying the knot. The report also said that a verbal dispute between Moore and Daly was caught on camera prior to their split.

As for the reason behind Moore and Daly’s split, the details haven’t yet been revealed but when it comes to Radar Online‘s report, the outlet suggested that Daly became upset after Moore informed him that her producers wanted to stage a vow renewal between them. As the insider explained, learning the news made Daly feel like the marriage was made for television.

To see more of Moore and her co-stars, don’t miss the premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 on Sunday, November 3 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.